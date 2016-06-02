What's Going On Around The World Today? A shooting at the University of California, Los Angeles, killed two men, including a professor. At least 15 people have died in Mogadishu, Somalia, after militants attacked a hotel. And Airbnb has removed a host from its site for racist remarks directed at a black guest. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES A shooting at the University of California, Los Angeles, that killed two men, including a professor, was a murder-suicide, police say. The shooting inside the university’s engineering building on Wednesday prompted a campus-wide lockdown and a massive law enforcement response. About two hours after the attack, Los Angeles police declared the campus safe. While officers searched the area for any other threats, students were told to lock themselves in a “secure space” and deny entry to others. The victim of the shooting was identified as William Klug, 39, a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering, the Los Angeles Times and CBS News reported.

Via Twitter CCTV cameras captured officers sweeping campus buildings from inside and evacuating students to safety in small groups.

A little extra. UCLA will review its campus security after what one official called troubling reports that some students could not lock classroom doors during yesterday’s shooting. Some students used furniture to barricade the doors, while others used belts or extension cords, BuzzFeed News’ Claudia Koerner reports. For the latest news and updates, download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS and Android (available in Canadian, UK, Australian, and U.S. app stores). Airbnb, facing criticism over discrimination, has removed a host from the site for racist remarks directed at a black guest. The home-sharing platform took down a North Carolina host’s account on Wednesday, BuzzFeed News’ Caroline O’Donovan writes. The guest, a black woman, had attempted to book a room, only to be denied by the former host who told her “I hate niggers” and “find another place to rest.” Airbnb is facing mounting pressure to address the problem of racial discrimination on its short-term rental platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty Images The “flying death baby” was just plain creepy.

This letter was edited and brought to you by Natasha Japanwala and Claire Moses. You can always reach us here.



Want a news roundup like this in your inbox every weekday? Enter your email address to sign up now!







