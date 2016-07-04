What's Going On Around The World Today
Nigel Farage has resigned as leader of the UK Independence Party following the Brexit vote. Justin Trudeau became the first Canadian prime minister to march in a pride parade. And to our U.S. readers: Happy Independence Day!
ISIS attacks in Iraq and Bangladesh killed almost 200 people over the weekend.
At least 165 people died and 225 others were injured in a bombing in Iraqi capital Baghdad. A truck packed with explosives was detonated while people were shopping for the holiday marking the end of Ramadan, BBC News writes. ISIS claimed responsibility.
Twenty hostages were killed in an attack on a restaurant in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka that began late Friday. Security forces killed six attackers and rescued 13 captives after storming the restaurant where militants had taken dozens of people hostage. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack but the Bangladeshi government denies that.
Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel died. He was 87.
The human rights activist died Saturday according to the Holocaust Center Yad Vashem. Born in 1928 to Romanian parents, Wiesel was perhaps best known for Night, a book that chronicled his experiences as a teenager at a Nazi German concentration camp.
U.S. President Barack Obama called Wiesel “a dear friend” and a “living memorial.” Obama also said, “He raised his voice, not just against anti-Semitism, but against hatred, bigotry, and intolerance in all its forms.”
WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON
Brexit fallout: Here’s the latest.
Nigel Farage, the leader of the UK Independence Party and active pro-Leave campaigner, has resigned. “I’ve done my bit,” he said.
Tens of thousands of Remain supporters attended the March for Europe in London on Saturday, to protest last week’s European Union referendum result, in which 52% voted in favor of Brexit.
Theresa May, the leading candidate to replace David Cameron as prime minister, failed to confirm whether or not EU nationals who currently live in the UK will be able to stay after Brexit. In response, members of parliament have called for guarantees to be given to EU citizens living in Britain.
Embassies of European Union countries have been receiving a flurry of queries about citizenship from Brits in the wake of the UK’s vote to leave the EU.
And remember last week in British politics? It was ~insane~. Here’s a handy primer.
DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?
Two Muslim teenagers were beaten outside a Brooklyn mosque after attending Ramadan prayers, exclusive surveillance video shows.
The teenage boys were viciously beaten early Sunday morning as their attacker called them terrorists, according to Mohamed Bahe, the director of the mosque, BuzzFeed News’ Talal Ansari reports. The incident allegedly happened around 1:18 a.m. at the Muslim Community Center of Brooklyn in Sunset Park, after lengthy evening prayers common during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. After repeated calls from BuzzFeed News, a police spokesman said the beating occurred and described it as a “non-bias incident.”
Quick things to know:
U.S. election: Donald Trump used a Jewish symbol, the Star of David, to accuse Hillary Clinton of being the “most corrupt candidate ever.” (BuzzFeed News) And Clinton met with the FBI to discuss her private email server while she was secretary of state, her campaign said. (BuzzFeed News)
#AusVotes: It could be a week until the final outcome of Australia’s election is known, after an incredibly tight race. (BuzzFeed News) This is Australia’s Donald Trump: Senator-elect Pauline Hanson, who used to be a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. (BuzzFeed News) And take a look at these senate candidates who just became insanely powerful. (BuzzFeed News)
Novak Djokovic, the No. 1-ranked men’s tennis player in the world, lost to a 28th-ranked opponent at Wimbledon on Saturday. (BuzzFeed News)
Justin Trudeau made history as the first Canadian prime minister to march in a pride parade on Sunday in Toronto. And people were loving how happy he looked. (BuzzFeed News)
Read, white, and blue.
A BuzzFeed News collection: From unsung heroes of the civil rights movement to panic-inducing earthquakes that never happened, celebrate the 4th of July with stories about lost chapters of American history.
