What's Going On Around The World Today

Nigel Farage has resigned as leader of the UK Independence Party following the Brexit vote. Justin Trudeau became the first Canadian prime minister to march in a pride parade. And to our U.S. readers: Happy Independence Day!

ISIS attacks in Iraq and Bangladesh killed almost 200 people over the weekend.

At least 165 people died and 225 others were injured in a bombing in Iraqi capital Baghdad. A truck packed with explosives was detonated while people were shopping for the holiday marking the end of Ramadan, BBC News writes. ISIS claimed responsibility.

Twenty hostages were killed in an attack on a restaurant in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka that began late Friday. Security forces killed six attackers and rescued 13 captives after storming the restaurant where militants had taken dozens of people hostage. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack but the Bangladeshi government denies that.

Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel died. He was 87.

The human rights activist died Saturday according to the Holocaust Center Yad Vashem. Born in 1928 to Romanian parents, Wiesel was perhaps best known for Night, a book that chronicled his experiences as a teenager at a Nazi German concentration camp.

U.S. President Barack Obama called Wiesel “a dear friend” and a “living memorial.” Obama also said, “He raised his voice, not just against anti-Semitism, but against hatred, bigotry, and intolerance in all its forms.”

