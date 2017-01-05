What's Going On Around The World Today? BuzzFeed News reviewed 28 alleged hateful incidents that were reported after Trump’s win, and the majority of them checked out. Chicago police are investigating a Facebook Live video in which a man was tortured as a possible hate crime — four people were taken into custody. And Gambia’s dictator is hiring mercenaries with ties to other West African regimes after his election defeat. Twitter

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES Four people were taken into custody in Chicago after a man was tortured in a Facebook Live video. In the video posted online, the man is seen restrained, his mouth covered with duct tape as he sits on the ground. “Fuck Donald Trump, fuck white people,” one of the assailants says as he cuts the man’s clothing and scalp with a knife. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said police were investigating if the incident was a hate crime, and that the treatment of the young man, who he described as having “mental health challenges,” was disturbing.

Facebook A second video shows the victim being threatened with a knife until he says, “Fuck Donald Trump,” gets on his knees, and kisses the floor.

B’Tselem / Via youtube.com / Via youtube.com A screengrab from the video showing the shooting.

WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON Gambia’s dictator is hiring mercenaries with ties to other West African regimes after his election defeat. President Yahya Jammeh is ignoring regional pressure to step down, and recruiting foreign fighters as he faces one of the biggest tests in his 22 years in power, according to an ex-soldier being recruited and a West African intelligence official. The longtime president made a dramatic U-turn a week after losing the Dec. 1 election. After initially conceding defeat, he pledged to stay in power until a recount in a bizarre televised address. His appeal of the election is due to be heard on Jan. 10 by the Supreme Court, which hasn’t heard a case in years.

Thierry Gouegnon / Reuters Gambian President Yahya Jammeh is an eccentric megalomaniac who once claimed to have invented a homemade herbal cure for AIDS.