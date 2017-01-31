What's Going On Around The World Today? Donald Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she ordered lawyers not to obey the president’s refugee ban. A Canadian student accused of fatally shooting six people at a Quebec City mosque has been charged with murder. And the Boy Scouts of America will allow transgender boys to join. Twitter

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES President Donald Trump fired the acting attorney general after she ordered lawyers now to defend his travel ban. Just hours after Sally Yates ordered lawyers at the US Department of Justice not to defend the president’s executive order in court, the acting attorney general was fired. Trump has named Dana Boente, a federal prosecutor in Virginia, to the position. Yates “betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States,” the White House said in a statement.

AP Photo/J. David Ake Sally Yates

Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press

The UK vs. Trump. UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said British passport holders will not be hit by Trump’s immigration ban. However, this appeared to be contradicted by advice posted by the US Embassy in London on its website, asking dual nationals of the seven countries on Trump’s list not to schedule or attend visa appointments. And after British Prime Minister Theresa May met with President Donald Trump at the White House, the next date in the “special relationship” is due to be a state visit to the UK for Trump. More than 1.5 million people have signed a petition to cancel the trip. What British Somalis have to say about Trump’s refugee ban: Locals from the Somali community in London’s Shepherd’s Bush told BuzzFeed News the US president’s order would perpetuate extremism. And a whole bunch of Londoners shouted “fuck Trump” outside of Downing Street on Monday night. Protesters said Trump’s new visa restrictions were “inhumane” and called May’s response “spineless.”

Leon Neal / Getty Images

Bebeto Matthews / AP, Westminster Kennel Club

