What's Going On Around The World Today? The Trump administration will let US green card holders travel — a major reversal on a radical part of its refugee ban. At least six people were killed and eight others wounded in a terrorist attack at a Canadian mosque. And several actors spoke out against Trump’s refugee ban at the SAG Awards. Twitter

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES Trump on Friday signed executive orders that suspended the US refugee program for 120 days and indefinitely barred those coming from Syria. Here’s what we know: The entire US refugee program is temporarily suspended for 120 days;

Those refugees coming from Syria are indefinitely barred;

People from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen are blocked from entering the US for 90 days;

The Visa Interview Waiver Program has been immediately suspended;

Immigration officials have been ordered to complete additional screening of new migrants “to ensure that those approved for refugee admission do not pose a threat to the security and welfare of the United States.” But on Sunday — in a major reversal — a top Trump administration official said legal permanent residents will continue to be permitted to travel. Thousands of other people from the seven countries Trump has singled out (refugees and people who hold student, work, or other visas) will still be affected by the president’s order.

Protests erupted across the US over the weekend as the impact of the president’s executive orders to restrict visas and refugees started to set in, stranding passengers at airports around the globe.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images Protesters at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. Here are some of the most powerful images from airport protests around the US.

Four federal judges issued rulings in quick succession blunting the effect of the order and calling its constitutionality into question less than 36 hours after Trump signed his executive order on Friday. In December 2015, Trump called for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims” entering the US until the country can “figure out what is going on.” Back then, many prominent Republicans — including some people who have since joined the Trump administration — were vehemently opposed to that idea. Here’s what they had to say back then. Trump responded Sunday to wide-ranging criticism of his controversial refugee ban. On Saturday, he said his ban was working “very nicely.”

Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world - a horrible mess!

