What's Going On Around The World Today?

We bring you a recap of US President Donald Trump’s first weekend in office. Women’s March on Washington organizers are working tirelessly to make sure first-time marchers stick around. And the New England Patriots are heading to the Super Bowl — again.
HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES
Trump’s first weekend as US president.
ICYMI: Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States of America on Friday. (Here’s his full speech as well as a bunch of memorable photos from the inauguration. And more than 200 people were arrested at inauguration protests on Friday.)
Trump began his presidency with a “chilling” attack on a reporter. On Saturday, he made his inaugural visit to the CIA headquarters, in which he used a speech in front of the agency’s memorial to condemn the media and his critics. Trump’s appearance at the CIA was intended to be a show of solidarity by the new president. But in his remarks, he only drew the CIA further into the current divided political climate.
The first White House press briefing by Press Secretary Sean Spicer included an easily verifiable falsehood. “This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe,” Spicer told reporters. (Not true — check out pictures from Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration here.) He also said that perhaps the gaps of the crowd were made more evident because this was the first time white covers had been placed on the Mall. (Wrong again — see Obama’s 2013 inauguration.)
Asked on Sunday about Spicer’s decision to lie in his very first press conference, Trump aide Kellyanne Conway said he merely offered “alternative facts.” (Alternative facts aren’t facts — they’re lies.)
Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office to “minimize the economic burden” of the Affordable Care Act — but there’s some confusion over what it will actually do. Here’s what you need to know about his Obamacare move.
Another one of his first acts as president was to announce his intent to roll back the Obama administration’s efforts to address climate change. But while the Trump administration made the announcement on day one, it may be years before his wishes can come to fruition, legal experts say.
And the first major lawsuit over Trump’s alleged business conflicts is being filed by some of the nation’s top legal and ethics scholars on Monday, a liberal watchdog group said.
Massive crowds for women’s marches around the world.
Organizers of the Women’s March on Washington, DC — the largest protest of a presidential inauguration in history, with more than 500,000 people — are now doing everything they can think of to make sure first-time marchers don’t melt away after the weekend.
“We believe that sexism, racism, homophobia, and bigotry have no place in this country. Black lives matter. Diversity makes our country stronger. We believe that equal means equal,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said at a rally in Boston.
Women around the world were supported by male allies who marched in solidarity alongside them. Check out some of the best photos, some of the best signs from protests around the US, and pictures from marches around the world.
QUICK THINGS TO KNOW
Severe weather in the US: At least 18 people died after tornadoes and storms hit the southeastern part of the country.
A mass grave discovered in Mexico contained the remains of 56 people, many of whom went missing in 2010, authorities said Sunday.
Is it OK to punch a Nazi? A video of white nationalist Richard Spencer being punched in the face went viral over the weekend. Here’s the background.
Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán entered a plea of not guilty to 17 charges in Brooklyn federal court Friday, a day after his extradition from Mexico to the US.
In a terrifying new study, researchers found that nearly half of American adult men have genital HPV infections. The study, published in JAMA Oncology, was the first population-based study of genital HPV infections.
- Super Bowl 2017: The New England Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl again — they’ll play the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5. And Tom Brady: Please explain your giant jacket — everyone has questions.
