What's Going On Around The World Today? The suspect wanted for killing 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Day has confessed to the shooting, Istanbul’s governor said. At least 40 Democratic lawmakers are boycotting Donald Trump’s inauguration after the president-elect criticized a civil rights leader. And more than half the population across 22 different countries believe that their system is failing and rigged, according to a new poll. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES The suspect wanted for killing 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Day has been captured, according to Turkish media. Abdulkadir Masharipov, also known as Abu Muhammed Horasani, was detained in Istanbul’s district of Esenyurt. He has confessed to the shooting and will undergo a health evaluation before being brought to officials, Hurriyet reported. A statement released by the ISIS-linked Aamaq news agency following the shooting said the gunman opened fire with an automatic rifle in “revenge for God’s religion and in response to the orders” of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter has been arrested and charged with obstructing the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in US history. Noor Salman was arrested by FBI agents in San Francisco and charged with aiding and abetting by providing material support, federal officials told the New York Times, which first reported the arrest. In an emailed statement to BuzzFeed News, Salman’s lawyer, Linda Moreno, denied she had any knowledge of the impending slaughter, and maintained she was a victim of domestic abuse by her husband, Omar Mateen.

ADVERTISEMENT

WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON

There’s a new website that lets you search what Donald Trump has publicly said or tweeted. Factba.se was launched by Virginia husband and wife team Bill Frischling and Jennifer Canty earlier this month as part of an effort to empower people who may be skeptical of the media to be able to search through Trump’s remarks for themselves.

Jenny Chang / BuzzFeed

For the latest news and updates, download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS and Android (available in Canadian, UK, Australian, and U.S. app stores). This letter was edited and brought to you by BuzzFeed News. You can always reach us here.