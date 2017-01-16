What's Going On Around The World Today? BuzzFeed News spent two months mapping Trump’s personal and business connections and found more than 1,500 in all. Eight billionaires — all men — together own as much wealth as the world’s poorest 3.7 billion people, a new report has revealed. And Facebook is expanding its initiative to fight fake news in Germany. Twitter

Help us map TrumpWorld. No American president has taken office with a giant network of businesses, investments, and corporate connections like that amassed by Donald Trump. So we spent two months mapping his personal and business connections. The result: TrumpWorld. It compiles public records, news reports, and other sources on the Trump family, his Cabinet picks, and top advisers — more than 1,500 people and organizations altogether.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is facing an onslaught of negative and misleading stories from right-wing media and fringe websites. Many of these sites mix legitimate partisan political content with false and conspiratorial information, especially about refugees and Islam​.​ A Syrian refugee in Germany who took a viral selfie with Merkel is suing Facebook after being accused of terrorism in posts on the network. Facing pressure from lawmakers and a pending court hearing over the spread of fake news in Germany, Facebook on Sunday announced an initiative to fight fake news in the country.

Bill Sikes / AP Photo Elephants were part of the traveling show for decades, dancing and performing feats at the command of its trainers. The circus, however, stopped using them in May 2016 amid unyielding criticism by animal rights groups and changing public sentiment.

