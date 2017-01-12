What's Going On Around The World Today? Donald Trump said allegations from an unverified dossier that Russia has compromising information on him are false during his first press conference since July on Wednesday. A prominent anti-vaxxer might lead Trump’s new vaccine commission, and now he’s urging fellow activists to mobilize. And Ryan Gosling is a star after his time. Twitter

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES In his first news conference since July, Donald Trump blasted allegations in a dossier claiming he has close ties to Russia. Trump said the allegations — made in an unverified dossier published by BuzzFeed News — that Russia has compromising information on the president-elect “didn’t happen” and are “a disgrace.” He didn’t, however, answer whether he or anyone on his team had communications with Russian officials during the campaign. Meanwhile, the director of National Intelligence told Trump that no judgment has been made on whether the dossier is reliable. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence strongly criticized BuzzFeed News for publishing the dossier. Here’s what you need to know about this story.

Don Emmert / Getty Images



And a little extra Trump also addressed how he’d handle his many business interests to avoid conflicts of interest as US president. Trump’s lawyer, Sheri A. Dillon, said the president-elect would put his business assets in a trust, but not divest. His company, now run by his sons, will still go after deals in the US — but not abroad. The head of the US Office of Government Ethics, however, said Trump’s plan “doesn’t meet the standards” that every president in the past four decades has met. At the press conference, Trump said, “As a real estate developer I have very, very little debt.” But his real estate companies owe hundreds of millions of dollars, much of it to foreign banks. Here’s what will happen to Trump’s businesses once he’s president. WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON Confirmation hearings. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio , who has expressed concerns about Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, and is a must-get vote for the nominee, wasted no time grilling the former ExxonMobil chief about his views on Russia on Wednesday.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker took the unprecedented step of testifying against his Senate colleague Jeff Sessions, saying "we cannot count on him" to defend civil rights as attorney general.

A prominent anti-vaxxer might lead Trump’s new vaccine commission, and now he's urging fellow activists to mobilize.

Trump’s pick for transportation secretary, Elaine Chao, offered few details about what the president-elect’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan will do. “If confirmed, I look forward to working with you on that,” she said.

Carlos Barria / Reuters Elaine Chao testifies before a Senate Commerce Science and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing on her nomination to be transportation secretary.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS? Inside the alt-right’s campaign to smear Trump protesters as anarchists. Sources told BuzzFeed News that viral photos of a sign urging violence against Melania Trump at an anti-Trump protest were planned by Jack Posobiec, one of the organizers of the Deploraball.

DC Protestor "Rape Melania"

Ryan Gosling is a star after his time. Playing both offbeat characters and romantic heroes, Ryan Gosling has been our go-to weird boy next door for more than a decade. His real allure lies in the old-fashioned way he navigates Hollywood, writes BuzzFeed News’ Bim Adewunmi. It might be because he’s carved out an old-fashioned movie star’s aesthetic, in which he purposefully holds out on much of his personal life, and lets his deliberately unconventional choices do the majority of the talking for him.

