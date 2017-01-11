What's Going On Around The World Today?

During US President Barack Obama’s farewell address, he told Americans to reject fear and divisiveness. BuzzFeed News has published the report making explosive but unverified allegations that Donald Trump has deep ties to Russia. And a jury has sentenced white supremacist Dylann Roof to death for murdering nine black Charleston church members in 2015.

In his farewell address to the nation, President Obama called on Americans to come together to uphold the ideals of democracy.

“That’s what our democracy demands. It needs you,” the president said. “Not just when there’s an election, not just when your own narrow interest is at stake, but over the full span of a lifetime.”

Obama urged Americans to have empathy for their fellow citizens who are different from them

and called on people to move outside the “bubble” of their own neighborhood or Facebook feed and to embrace facts over opinions.

Those unhappy with the direction of politics should get involved, he said, whether it’s engaging in conversations with their neighbors, organizing, or even running for office themselves.

Where was Sasha Obama? Turns out that even if you’re POTUS’s kid, there are some responsibilities you can’t escape, like high school. According to a White House official, Sasha had to stay behind in DC because it was a school night and she had an exam in the morning.