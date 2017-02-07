What's Going On Around The World Today? Donald Trump said the media doesn’t report some terror attacks, but he hasn’t been able to back up that claim. Amnesty International says Syria is secretly executing thousands of its people. And how the Arctic’s disappearing sea ice will help out Russia. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES President Donald Trump on Monday falsely claimed the “dishonest press” has failed to report on terrorist attacks. “All over Europe it’s happening. It’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported. And in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it,” the president said in a speech to troops at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida. After questions were raised about his false claim, the White House released a list of 78 attacks — which includes both high-profile attacks that received massive amounts of coverage and smaller attacks that also received coverage — the vast majority of which have been extensively reported by major US news organizations. The list didn’t point to any attacks that supported Trump’s contention that terrorism is “not even being reported.”

Susan Walsh / AP Trump speaking to troops Monday in Tampa, Florida.

Darko Bandic / AP Photo Pictures and videos on Sunday showed hundreds of thousands of people waving their cell phones in the air.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bit of background.

Grindeanu said the decision was made to help reduce overcrowding in prisons, but the move has already been challenged by the country’s judicial watchdog. Meanwhile, the country’s Justice Ministry said the move was made to avoid European Union fines for overcrowding — some Romanian prisons, built in the mid-19th century, are over capacity by as much as 200%. DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS? Amnesty International says Syria is secretly executing thousands of its people. The Syrian government has secretly killed between 5,000 and 13,000 people in mass hangings at a military prison over the course of four years, according to a new report by Amnesty International. Syrian government officials systematically arrest civilians, as well as military personnel who oppose the regime, according to the report. On execution days, prisoners are beaten for hours, blindfolded, and in the middle of the night transferred to a basement of the prison where they are hanged.

Amnesty International The report includes before and after photos of men who survived the prison.

Breakfast in Brooklyn



For the latest news and updates, download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS and Android (available in Canadian, UK, Australian, and U.S. app stores). This letter was edited and brought to you by BuzzFeed News. You can always reach us here.