Today: Before Super Tuesday, After The Oscars

Before Super Tuesday, After The Oscars Hillary Clinton defeated Bernie Sanders in South Carolina. Leonardo DiCaprio won an Oscar for Best Actor last night. And we step inside the last few hours of Britain's biggest gay bathhouse.

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES Hillary Clinton won the South Carolina Democratic primary on Saturday. She defeated Bernie Sanders with 73.5% of the vote. Polls leading to the victory showed that Clinton was popular among black voters, who made up the majority of those who turned out on Saturday, BuzzFeed News reports. “The victory carried with it some combination of relief and excitement — a cautious hope that the campaign, after 10 months, might finally start to click,” BuzzFeed News’ Ruby Cramer writes.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

#OscarsSoWhite Racial inequality in Hollywood was the topic of the night and host Chris Rock started in on the #OscarsSoWhite controversy as soon as the ceremony began, BuzzFeed News’ Kate Aurthur writes. For the second year in a row, no actors of color received any nominations. Among the celebrities who boycotted this year’s Academy Awards for lack of diversity were Will and Jada Pinkett Smith as well as director Spike Lee. Scandal’s Kerry Washington said that while she supported those who decided to boycott, she feels that true change can only come about if diverse voices are part of the conversation, BuzzFeed News’ Jarett Wieselman reports.

Ms. Veteran America: A beauty pageant unlike any you’ve seen. Every year, female veterans put on ball gowns and combat boots to compete in Ms. Veteran America — a pageant for women who’ve served in the armed forces. The race for the crown includes a push-up contest, trivia, and talent shows. But for many contestants, just being there is a victory in itself, BuzzFeed News’ Ema O’Connor reports from Las Vegas. The pageant, now in its fourth year, started as a fundraising effort for Final Salute, a nonprofit that aims to benefit homeless female veterans in the U.S. An all-female, all-veteran panel judges the contest, which is “more sisterhood than sabotage with the contestants striving to prove their resilience, grace, and poise,” O’Connor writes. During one of the pageant’s two talent rounds, one of the contestants “dressed convincingly as a World War II era housewife and hosted a faux cooking-show segment,” O’Connor writes. Another “told the story of having to deploy shortly after giving birth and return to a daughter who didn’t recognize her.”

Cheryl A. Guerrero for BuzzFeed News

Inside the final hours of Britain’s biggest gay bathhouse. Chariots Roman Spa in east London closed on Feb. 21 and BuzzFeed UK’s Patrick Strudwick donned a towel to experience the climactic final few hours. The site is being sold to developers and a luxury hotel awaits. But the story behind it goes beyond a widespread exasperation with gentrification. “More than 20 LGBT venues have closed in London this decade. The capital’s gay scene is gasping for air, and now, with the end of Chariots, even the steam is evaporating. “I think back to my early twenties when I used to come here regularly. The outside world didn’t feel very safe then. Obviously gay from a young age, I heard and felt its attitudes towards me keenly. Sometimes painfully. I suffered terrible anxiety at that time following a brutal homophobic attack — something I needed to numb. I used food, I used sleeping pills, and I would come here: cut off from my life, my head, distracted by this bewitching, hidden world,” Strudwick writes.

Patrick Strudwick

Quick things to know: At least 30 people have died after an Islamist group bombed a busy junction and restaurant in the Somali town of Baidoa. (The Guardian)

At least 70 people were killed in twin suicide bombings by ISIS in Baghdad on Sunday. It was the city’s deadliest attack so far this year. (Reuters)

At least 36 people, including five rescue workers, died after a coal mine collapsed in Russia on Sunday. (BuzzFeed News)

Pakistan hanged Mumtaz Qadri, who shot and killed the liberal governor of Punjab province over his call to reform the country’s strict blasphemy laws. (The Guardian)

Europe’s first case of sexually transmitted Zika virus has been recorded in France, where a woman was infected after her partner returned from Brazil. (The Guardian)

Apple will debut a new iPad and a 4-inch iPhone on March 21, a day before the FBI hearing that could compel the company to help unlock the iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino attackers. (BuzzFeed News)

Starbucks will open its first Italian location in Milan in early 2017. CEO Howard Schultz said Italian coffee makers inspired his vision for the chain, which now has more than 23,000 stores around the world. (BuzzFeed News)

Happy Monday It’s been 20 years since Pokémon came out in Japan and that deserves a celebration. If you’re late to the party, don’t worry: It’s never too late to become a fan (and if you’re really serious about it, here are 17 absurdly adorable products). “What started as a Japanese-centric cartoon — a boy leaving home to traverse richer, urban climes in the search for better prospects — resonated beyond Asia to all manner of families, rich and poor alike,” The Economist writes (paywall). Pokémaniacs unite!

