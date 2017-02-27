What's Going On Around The World Today?
Moonlight won Best Picture at last night’s Academy Awards, after La La Land was named the winner by mistake. President Donald Trump said he’ll skip the White House correspondents’ dinner after recently calling the media “the enemy of the American people.” And Actor Bill Paxton, who starred in classics including Twister and Aliens, died at 61.
HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES
Let’s talk about the craziest ending the Oscars has ever had.
Moonlight won Best Picture at last night’s Academy Awards, after La La Land was named the winner by mistake.
At the very end of the evening, Warren Beatty — who hesitated before reading the card out loud — and Faye Dunaway announced La La Land the winner. So the producers took the stage, and did their thing — but hold up. There’d been a mistake. Moonlight was the rightful winner of the night’s top award. And so the most awkward dance in Oscars history took place, as both the Moonlight and La La Land teams grappled with what had just happened — and proceeded to switch places.
PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm responsible for tallying the votes, apologized in a statement: “The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected.”
Emma Stone — who won Best Actress for her role in La La Land — said she’s sure she didn’t give Warren Beatty the wrong envelope. (And here’s the exact moment Stone and co-star Ryan Gosling realized La La Land hadn’t won Best Picture.)
ICYMI
Here are all the winners from last night’s Oscars and all the red carpet fashion.
Casey Affleck took home the award for Best Actor for his role in Manchester by the Sea and people have a lot of feelings.
Mahershala Ali won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Moonlight. He’s the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar.
Viola Davis won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences. Now, she’s one Grammy away from an EGOT.
Flashback: This is what the Oscars looked like in the ‘90s.
Plus, Jimmy Kimmel’s best jokes as host and the 22 best moments from the 2017 Oscars.
DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?
Churches across the US are readying homes and underground railroads to hide immigrants who fear deportation under Trump.
Church leaders from California to Illinois and New York told BuzzFeed News they’re willing to take their sanctuary operations for undocumented immigrants underground should federal immigration authorities, emboldened by Trump’s recent directives to take a harder line on deportations, ignore precedent and raid their campuses.
QUICK THINGS TO KNOW
President Donald Trump said he will skip the White House correspondents’ dinner after recently calling the media “the enemy of the American people.” Trump’s plans to obliterate ISIS may look a lot like Barack Obama’s strategy. And the president’s nominee for Navy secretary, investor Philip Bilden, withdrew himself from consideration on Sunday.
A truck crashed into a crowd of people on the streets of New Orleans during a Mardi Gras parade Saturday night, injuring 28 people. The 26-year-old suspect was drunk.
The Great Barrier Reef is still in really bad shape.
Meet the man who stopped thousands of people becoming HIV-positive.
In tech: The Nokia brick phone is making a comeback — reimagined with a color screen (and yes, Snake is included). And Girl Scouts are now taking credit cards for cookies.
Actor Bill Paxton died at 61. He starred in classic films including Twister, Titanic, and Aliens. Storm chasers honored his memory by using GPS trackers to spell out his initials.
