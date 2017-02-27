BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

What's Going On Around The World Today?

news

What's Going On Around The World Today?

Moonlight won Best Picture at last night’s Academy Awards, after La La Land was named the winner by mistake. President Donald Trump said he’ll skip the White House correspondents’ dinner after recently calling the media “the enemy of the American people.” And Actor Bill Paxton, who starred in classics including Twister and Aliens, died at 61.

By BuzzFeed News

Headshot of BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

Posted on February 27, 2017, at 6:25 a.m. ET

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES

Let’s talk about the craziest ending the Oscars has ever had.

Moonlight won Best Picture at last night’s Academy Awards, after La La Land was named the winner by mistake.

At the very end of the evening, Warren Beatty — who hesitated before reading the card out loud — and Faye Dunaway announced La La Land the winner. So the producers took the stage, and did their thing — but hold up. There’d been a mistake. Moonlight was the rightful winner of the night’s top award. And so the most awkward dance in Oscars history took place, as both the Moonlight and La La Land teams grappled with what had just happened — and proceeded to switch places.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC Via Giphy / Via giphy.com

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm responsible for tallying the votes, apologized in a statement: “The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected.”

Emma Stone — who won Best Actress for her role in La La Landsaid she’s sure she didn’t give Warren Beatty the wrong envelope. (And here’s the exact moment Stone and co-star Ryan Gosling realized La La Land hadn’t won Best Picture.)

ICYMI


DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Churches across the US are readying homes and underground railroads to hide immigrants who fear deportation under Trump.

Church leaders from California to Illinois and New York told BuzzFeed News they’re willing to take their sanctuary operations for undocumented immigrants underground should federal immigration authorities, emboldened by Trump’s recent directives to take a harder line on deportations, ignore precedent and raid their campuses.

ICE agents search and question employees from the French Gourmet restaurant and catering company during an immigration raid in San Diego.
Lenny Ignelzi / AP

ICE agents search and question employees from the French Gourmet restaurant and catering company during an immigration raid in San Diego.

ADVERTISEMENT


QUICK THINGS TO KNOW

Bill Paxton in January, 2017.
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Bill Paxton in January, 2017.

For the latest news and updates, download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS and Android (available in Canadian, UK, Australian, and US app stores).

This letter was edited and brought to you by BuzzFeed News. You can always reach us here.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT