What's Going On Around The World Today? Moonlight won Best Picture at last night’s Academy Awards, after La La Land was named the winner by mistake. President Donald Trump said he’ll skip the White House correspondents’ dinner after recently calling the media “the enemy of the American people.” And Actor Bill Paxton, who starred in classics including Twister and Aliens, died at 61. Twitter

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES Let’s talk about the craziest ending the Oscars has ever had. Moonlight won Best Picture at last night’s Academy Awards, after La La Land was named the winner by mistake. At the very end of the evening, Warren Beatty — who hesitated before reading the card out loud — and Faye Dunaway announced La La Land the winner. So the producers took the stage, and did their thing — but hold up. There’d been a mistake. Moonlight was the rightful winner of the night’s top award. And so the most awkward dance in Oscars history took place, as both the Moonlight and La La Land teams grappled with what had just happened — and proceeded to switch places.

Lenny Ignelzi / AP ICE agents search and question employees from the French Gourmet restaurant and catering company during an immigration raid in San Diego.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images Bill Paxton in January, 2017.

