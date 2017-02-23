What's Going On Around The World Today? NASA has discovered seven planets that may contain liquid water, three of which are “firmly located” in the habitable zone. President Donald Trump has rolled back Obama-era guidelines aimed at protecting transgender students in public schools. And Snapchat is pissing off its neighbors. Twitter

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES Seven Earth-sized planets with the potential to contain liquid water have been discovered orbiting a dwarf star. The star, named Trappist-1, is about about 235 trillion miles from Earth — that’s a lot closer than it seems — and is being heralded as a major step forward in the search for alien life. The planets are so close to each other that someone standing on the surface of one of them could gaze up and possibly see geological features or clouds of neighboring worlds, which would at times appear larger than the moon in our own sky. People were excited about the discovery, but mostly for the opportunity to get off Earth.

These 7 Earth-sized planets were seen by @NASASpitzer around a nearby, ultra-cool dwarf star called TRAPPIST-1:… https://t.co/nX45uDN17g

The Trump administration is rolling back an Obama-era guideline aimed at protecting transgender students in public schools. Originally issued last May, the Obama policy said that a school “must not treat a transgender student differently from the way it treats other students of the same gender identity.” The Department of Justice and Department of Education told public schools that officials “have decided to withdraw and rescind the … guidance documents in order to further and more completely consider the legal issues involved.” But several state officials are wasting no time and said they would keep enforcing bans against transgender discrimination.

Philadelphia School District says it will leave its transgender bathroom policy in place, as White House rolls back Obama-era protections.

Trump’s America

The Department of Homeland Security wants to send immigrants caught at the southern US border back to Mexico even if they’re not from the country. A memo published Tuesday that gave federal authorities direction on how to implement President Trump’s executive orders on immigration said agents could return a migrant “arriving on land to the foreign territory contiguous to the United States … pending a removal proceeding.” Lt. General H.R. McMaster is facing huge challenges in his new role as Trump’s national security adviser. And Vice President Mike Pence visited Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in St. Louis after the historic Jewish cemetery was vandalized over the weekend. WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON At least 10 people were arrested at the Dakota Access pipeline encampment after an afternoon deadline to evacuate came and went. Hundreds of demonstrators were told to leave the area by 2 p.m. CT or face arrest. As the deadline approached, some protesters were seen leaving the area and a handful of wooden structures used by the demonstrators were set on fire. A spokesperson for the local county sheriff’s department told BuzzFeed News that 25 to 50 people would be allowed to remain at the camp overnight in hopes they would leave peacefully.

Stephen Yang / Getty Images The makeshift campsite served as a rallying point for thousands of protesters trying to block the pipeline’s path near the Standing Rock reservation in North Dakota.

