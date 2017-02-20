What's Going On Around The World Today? Donald Trump said he was talking about a TV report about Sweden when he said “look what’s happening last night in Sweden” in relation to terrorism in Europe. There’s a newly discovered underwater continent called “Zealandia.” And we got some ~tips~ on how to securely send nudes. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES President Donald Trump said his comments about Sweden were referring to a Fox News segment, not an actual incident in the country. Trump on Sunday said that his comments about a problem in Sweden that happened Friday night — which he made in the context of terrorist attacks in European cities — was not, in fact, about an event last week, but about a Fox News report on a general crime pattern in the Scandinavian nation. “You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden,” the president said. “Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden.” People responded with confusion. Steve Bannon’s gay agenda. Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s chief strategist, isn’t out to promote a socially conservative agenda on homosexuality, say writers who worked for him at the alt-right news website Breitbart — but he does have an interest in attacking LGBT-rights advocates as a way of attacking the left. And this makes him an uncertain player in fights over LGBT rights inside the White House. BuzzFeed News’ J. Lester Feder reports

Mario Tama / Getty Images Steve Bannon.



A bit of background Bannon seems to be the central force shaping Trump’s presidency. Last month, Bannon was granted a full seat on the “principals committee” of the National Security Council, “a startling elevation of a political adviser, to a status alongside the secretaries of state and defense, and over the president’s top military and intelligence advisers,” the New York Times reported. To try to understand how Bannon sees the world, here’s the complete transcript of a 2014 talk in which he said racism in the far right gets “washed out” and called Russian President Vladimir Putin a kleptocrat. DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS? What it’s like to live at home with your parents in your twenties and thirties. One in four people in the UK in their late twenties or early thirties live at home with their parents, and the number has risen by 900,000 in 13 years. As rents have skyrocketed and the cost of buying a home has soared, many young people’s salaries simply can’t keep up. BuzzFeed News’ Victoria Sanusi and Laura Gallant spoke to young adults still living with their parents in the UK. Click here for more stories on the British housing crisis.

Laura Gallant / BuzzFeed Darren Coles, 30, and Ellie Turnbull, 24, work five jobs between them just to make ends meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the latest news and updates, download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS and Android (available in Canadian, UK, Australian, and US app stores).

This letter was edited and brought to you by BuzzFeed News. You can always reach us here.