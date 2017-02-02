What's Going On Around The World Today? Donald Trump hinted at sending US troops to Mexico because they have “a bunch of bad hombres down there” and called Australia’s refugee deal with the US “dumb.” Protesters shut down alt-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos’ scheduled speech at a California university on Wednesday night. And Beyoncé is ~pregnant with twins~. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES ICYMI: President Donald Trump has made a couple of international calls. To Australia: Trump called Australia’s refugee deal with the US “dumb.” The Twitter comment followed a phone call in which Trump apparently berated Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. The two leaders were talking about a deal made during the Obama administration in which the US would take in 1,250 refugees from Australia. “This is the worst deal ever,” Trump reportedly said, before accusing the Australian PM of attempting to export “the next Boston bombers.” When Turnbull tried to change the topic, Trump reportedly hung up.

Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal!

To Mexico: President Trump threatened to send US troops into Mexico to take care of “bad hombres” in a phone call with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. The White House said in a statement that the leaders had a productive discussion. But on Wednesday, journalist Dolia Estevez reported that Trump “humiliated” Peña Nieto during the phone call.

Two Republican senators said that they’d vote against Betsy DeVos — Trump’s controversial pick for education secretary — jeopardizing her nomination. In back-to-back speeches on the Senate floor, Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski announced that they could not support DeVos’s nomination, leaving Senate Republicans one vote short of confirming her. What’s next? DeVos’s cabinet nomination could be the first in history for which a vice president has been forced to step in and break a tie. Former education officials say it's extremely unusual for education nominees to go through this kind of confirmation process; most pass with bipartisan support.

Yuri Gripas / Reuters Betsy DeVos testifies in a confirmation hearing to be next secretary of education.

ADVERTISEMENT



Protesters shut down alt-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos’s scheduled speech at University of California, Berkeley on Wednesday night. The protests began peacefully outside the campus building where Yiannopoulos — an outspoken Trump supporter and writer for the far-right website Breitbart — was scheduled to give a speech. But then demonstrators started fires, broke windows, and repeatedly defied police orders to disperse. UC Berkeley later announced that Yiannopoulos’s speech had been canceled. In a statement, the university condemned “the violence and unlawful behavior that was on display.”

Ben Margot / AP People held signs that read “become ungovernable” and “queers bash back” and “no safe space for fascism, no platform for Nazis.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Thursday Feeling crappy lately? We asked the BuzzFeed Community what they were watching to distract themselves from the crazy world outside. From heartwarming and lighthearted to badass and empowering, here are 39 TV shows to watch to add some joy to your life right now. Hello, escapism.

For the latest news and updates, download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS and Android (available in Canadian, UK, Australian, and U.S. app stores).

This letter was edited and brought to you by BuzzFeed News. You can always reach us here.