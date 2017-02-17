What's Going On Around The World Today? President Donald Trump attacked the media for running “fake news” during a combative press conference on Thursday. BuzzFeed News talked to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the role the social network plays in a changing world. And NASA is thinking about circling astronauts on a test flight around the moon again. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES President Donald Trump held a combative, ~bizarre~ marathon press conference. In a hastily planned appearance, the US president forced a point he has been repeating in early morning tweetstorms for days: All of the controversial news about his administration is nothing more than “fake news” — a term he has come to use for any news article he doesn’t like — and the mainstream media is out to get him. (Here’s the full transcript and video of the surreal press conference.) Between attacks on the media, Trump revealed that he has asked the US Department of Justice to investigate recent leaks from his administration. The president also saida new executive order will be issued next week to replace his Jan. 27 refugee and travel ban order. And Trump named law school dean R. Alexander Acosta as his new labor secretary nominee after fast-food CEO Andy Puzder withdrew his own name from consideration. If confirmed by the Senate, Acosta would be the first Hispanic member of Trump’s cabinet.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Arun Nevader / Via Getty / anaono.com



WEEKEND READS Why Won’t John Wick Let Women Talk? The female characters in the action franchise aren’t given much in the way of speaking roles. (Warning: spoilers.) Being “Polite” Often Gets Women Killed: True crime is having a moment — and podcasts like My Favorite Murder resonate with audiences because they reframe the narrative of female victimhood and provide tools for survival. This Is What Life Is Like When People Think You’re The Child Of A Mail-Order Bride: When your mother is Asian and your father isn’t, it’s automatically assumed that you’re the daughter of a gold-digger.

Rebecca Hendin / BuzzFeed

For the latest news and updates, download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS and Android (available in Canadian, UK, Australian, and US app stores).

This letter was edited and brought to you by BuzzFeed News. You can always reach us here.