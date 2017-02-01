What's Going On Around The World Today? President Donald Trump has picked Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee. He’s known for his strong stance on religious liberty. The US Army Corps has been directed to clear the way for the Dakota Access Pipeline. And a deep dive into how Taylor Swift made her entire career. Twitter

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES President Donald Trump has picked Judge Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee. Gorsuch is perhaps best known for siding — strongly — with Hobby Lobby and Little Sisters of the Poor in the challenges brought by for-profit and nonprofit entities, respectively, to the contraception mandate under the Affordable Care Act. “An extraordinary resume — as good as it gets,” Trump said, noting there was no opposition to his nomination in the Senate when he was approved for his current job as a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Giphy Netflix’s documentary The White Helmets, directed by Orlando von Einsiedel, received an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary (short subject).

The Dakota Access Pipeline. The US Army Corps has been directed to clear the way for the Dakota Access Pipeline, a North Dakota senator confirmed Tuesday night, despite intense protests against the project. Members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe have argued that the 1,172-mile pipeline would damage the water supply and desecrate land the tribe considers sacred.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS? Hoaxes and false information that spread after the Quebec City mosque shooting. From misidentifying the suspects to claiming the lone shooter was a Syrian refugee, don’t get caught up in the BS. We sorted fact from fiction for you. Meanwhile, Fox News deleted a tweet falsely identifying a Moroccan man as a suspect after pressure from the Canadian government.

Via Twitter The incorrect information was picked up by alt-right websites, feeding hoaxes and conspiracies that the attack was perpetrated by a Muslim.

