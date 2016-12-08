What's Going On Around The World Today

Dozens of employees and patients say the biggest psychiatric chain in the US locks people up for insurance money. Pope Francis said spreading fake news is “probably the greatest damage” the media can do. And a look at Donald Trump’s latest cabinet appointments.

Lock them in. Bill their insurer. Kick them out.

A year-long BuzzFeed News investigation raises grave questions about how America’s largest psychiatric chain — Universal Health Services, or UHS — made its profits.

Current and former employees from at least 10 UHS hospitals said they were under pressure to fill beds by almost any method — which sometimes meant exaggerating people’s symptoms or twisting their words to make them seem suicidal — and to hold them until their insurance payments ran out.

More than 1 in 10 UHS hospitals are under federal investigation. Three are being investigated criminally, and last year the criminal investigation expanded to include UHS as a corporate entity. UHS strongly disputes the allegations of civil or criminal fraud, and it has not been charged with any wrongdoing. UHS also disputed BuzzFeed News’ investigation and said it “absolutely rejects” any claim that it held patients solely for financial gain.

Patients say they walked into UHS hospitals hoping to ask about counseling and ended up behind locked doors for days.