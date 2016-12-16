Whats Going On Around The World Today? President Barack Obama said the US will take action against Russia for attempting to influence the election by hacking Democratic officials. Evacuations have been suspended in eastern Aleppo after rebels reportedly opened fire at a convoy. And Facebook has new measures to fight fake news. Twitter

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES President Obama says the US will act on Russian interference in the 2016 election. “I think there is no doubt that when any foreign government tries to impact the integrity of our elections, that we need to take action and we will — at a time and place of our own choosing,” Obama told NPR. “Some of it may be explicit and publicized, some of it may not be.” The Obama administration said earlier Thursday that the covert hack of Democratic Party officials’ emails ahead of the presidential election must have happened with the approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin. And the government organization that oversees the integrity of voting machines and election administration databases was hacked, according to a report released Thursday.

The birthers are back. Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio on Thursday announced the results of a yearslong investigation that he claims proves Obama’s birth certificate is a forged document. Citing forensic results from two investigations — one in Hawaii and one in Italy — Maricopa County Chief Investigator Mike Zullo said the president’s longform birth certificate was forged using one that belonged to Johanna Ah’Nee. Arpaio later told reporters he wouldn’t take any questions because he “sometimes gets diarrhea of the mouth.” Trump’s election boosted demand for Palantir shares, an investor says. Will Trump have any Latinos in his cabinet? A Democratic group and Clinton aides teamed up to sink Trump nominees. Microsoft cleared up its position on a Muslim American registry. And will the My Brother’s Keeper program continue in the Trump administration? WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON The crisis in Aleppo The Syrian government has suspended the evacuation of eastern Aleppo amid confusing reports of pro-government militias attacking a convoy as it was leaving the devastated city. "People have been waiting since yesterday morning," an activist waiting to leave the city confirmed to an Aleppo media group on WhatsApp. "It's so cold and there are no buses at all.” Around 6,000 people left the ruined city yesterday, but aid organizations say as many as 50,000 more remain. Brita Hagi Hasan, the mayor of East Aleppo, has accused the international community of a “desperate silence” and of failing to protect the thousands of civilians still trapped there.

This is what the last 24 hours looked like in Aleppo. Here are some practical ways you can help the people of Aleppo.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS? Inside the turmoil at Faraday Future, the startup that wants to beat Tesla. The electric-car startup says it will unveil its first production vehicle at the Consumer Electronics Show in three weeks. Former Faraday employees told BuzzFeed News the company is headed toward its big reveal following a year fraught with employee attrition and financial troubles, including mounting unpaid bills, lawsuits from a supplier and a landlord, and a distracting side project undertaken at the behest of its largest investor. BuzzFeed News’ Priya Anand reports.

Facebook is turning to fact-checkers to fight fake news. The social network is partnering with organizations that have signed on to the International Fact-Checking Network fact-checkers’ code of principles to enable them to verify selected links being shared on Facebook and have those fact-checks attached to the original link, writes BuzzFeed News’ Craig Silverman. Other initiatives involve a tweak to the News Feed ranking algorithm, easier ways for users to report false content, and new ways to prevent scammers from making money from completely fake news. The move comes after the company faced intense scrutiny for the spread of fake news and misinformation on its platform during the election.



