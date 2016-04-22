What's Going On Around The World Today?

Legendary musician Prince died yesterday at 57. Uber will pay up to $100 million in a settlement that will allow it to keep its drivers as contractors rather than employees. And U.S. President Barack Obama is in the UK.

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES

Pop icon Prince was found dead in his Minnesota home yesterday. He was 57.

The cause of death is still unknown. An autopsy will be performed on Friday.

Prince “transformed popular music in America starting in the late 1970s and early 1980s by blending R&B, funk, pop, and rock,” BuzzFeed News’ Katie Hasty writes. “His flamboyant fashions made him a style icon, his highly sexual output and reclusive nature turned him into a fabled celebrity, and his artistic boundary-pushing transformed him into a lightning rod for racial politics in pop culture.”

Prince’s 2007 Super Bowl halftime performance is known as one of the best of all time. He performed “Purple Rain” in a total downpour. You can watch it here.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Prince leaves behind a decadeslong fight for artistic independence against powerful record labels as well as more than two dozen studio albums and an indelible mark on American culture, BuzzFeed News’ Nicolás Medina Mora writes. The star was among the first high-profile musicians to speak out against the disproportionate control that record labels exert over recording artists.



WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON

U.S. President Barack Obama is in the UK and he’s encouraging the British public to vote to stay in the European Union.

Prime Minister David Cameron welcomed Obama’s intervention as a massive coup for the Remain camp, as fears grow of a low turnout among pro-EU voters, BuzzFeed UK's Emily Ashton writes. London Mayor Boris Johnson and other leading figures from the other side — the Leave camp — have branded Obama a hypocrite.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized North Carolina’s anti-LGBT law that bans transgender people from certain restrooms on Thursday, telling the Today show that he would have left things as they were in the state, BuzzFeed News’ Tasneem Nashrulla reports. “Trump is far more accepting of sexual minorities than his party’s leaders have been,” the New York Times writes.