A judge in China has thrown out the country's first same-sex marriage lawsuit, brought by a couple who tried to marry last year. How “safe” drinking levels are different around the world. And if someone isn’t answering your texts, emojis might be to blame.

“This is Chicago, where cops involved in questionable killings don’t just go unpunished — they are protected by the very institutions meant to ensure that justice is done,” BuzzFeed News’ Albert Samaha writes . To many in the city, the police department’s lies and brutality have helped fuel Chicago’s violent crime rate, which has not seen the same drop as in New York City and Los Angeles.

On a cold night in January 2011, Chicago police officer Gil Sierra shot and killed 27-year-old Darius Pinex, the first of three black men the cop would shoot within six months. Sierra stayed on the force.

Between 2010 and 2014, Chicago saw 70 fatal police shootings, more than any other police department in the U.S. during that time.

Chicago is America’s leading city in police shootings. Why do you think that is?

Chicago is America’s third-biggest city, so there are more people and more cops to inflate the numbers. But beyond that, the city’s public institutions have a long history of corruption. One consequence of this is that police officers have rarely been held accountable for misconduct. If you know your risk of getting in trouble is low, it’s natural to act more recklessly.

Do other cities have similar problems?

You can find similar cases in many cities across the country, perhaps even more so in smaller cities that haven’t gotten as much attention as Chicago. Last year, I wrote a story about a police officer in Vallejo, California, who fatally shot three black men in five months, and then was promoted to detective. He is still on the force, last I checked.

How are things changing, if at all?

The Black Lives Matter movement has succeeded in making this a prominent political issue. And with crime rates much lower than they were 20 years ago, the general public is no longer blinded by tough-on-crime rhetoric and is now open to civil rights reforms in the criminal justice system. The story of today’s criminal justice system is one of coming to terms with the collateral damage of America's tough-on-crime era.

Here’s why some people think Google’s search results are racist.

People have been flagging racial bias in Google’s results, but the search engine says it’s only reflecting the way society searches.

If you google “beautiful dreadlocks,” most of what you’ll find are pictures of white people with dreadlocks. If you search for “unprofessional hairstyles for work,” the majority of the results are pictures of black women with natural hair. And the search term “professional hairstyles for work” shows mainly white women, BuzzFeed News’ Fiona Rutherford and Alan White report.

Similarly, when Swedish graphic designer Johana Burai began to research pictures of “hands” a couple of years ago, she was surprised to find almost all of the images that showed up in her Google search were white. So, she set up World White Web, which encourages people to link to and share images of nonwhite hands in a bid to push them up Google’s results. At the time of writing it has yielded one result.