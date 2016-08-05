What's Going On Around The World Today?

Activists in the UK have blocked traffic outside London’s Heathrow Airport as part of a UK-wide nationwide Black Lives Matter protests. What it's like to watch hate and fear grow after the attacks in Nice, France. And the 2016 Olympic Games officially kick off with the opening ceremony in Rio tonight.

And Melania Trump, potentially the next first lady of the US, is facing questions about her immigration status when she first arrived in the country. How did this all happen? And Trump supporters don’t care that Melania might have worked illegally in the US.

You won’t believe this but Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine doesn’t like talking about himself .

Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence has delayed an exonerated man’s pardon request for more than two years.

Senate minority leader Harry Reid warned Democrats not to get “overconfident.” He also thinks Hillary Clinton should campaign in Arizona and Georgia.

US President Barack Obama called Donald Trump’s claims that the presidential election could be rigged “ridiculous” and likened the Republican nominee to a child losing a game on the playground.

Then there’s Trump himself

Donald Trump isn’t going to change and Republicans know it. There’ll be no pivot. Interventions will fail. The ticket isn’t changing. It won’t get better. That’s the reality many Republicans are resigning themselves to this week while they watch, in helpless despair, as their newly minted presidential nominee blunders across the national stage criticizing the parents of a slain US soldier and picking pointless fights with members of his own party.

Trump never saw a “top secret” video of the US sending money to Iran.

This is what it’s like to watch hate and fear grow after the attack in Nice, France.

“The terrorist who drove a truck through the crowd in Nice attacked the only place in my hometown where people from all walks of life could co-exist. Now hate speech is on the rise,” BuzzFeed News’ Jules Darmanin writes.

“‘Paris’s motto is ‘Fluctuat nec mergitur,’ an elegant Latin phrase that means ‘Tossed, but not sunk.’ The Niçois equivalent is ‘M’en bati, sieu nissart,’ a saying in the local dialect that literally means ‘I don’t give a fuck, I’m from Nice.'

“We tend to get used to the violence and the hatred that is slowly swallowing the world we know. It’s a familiar meme until it hits home. Then, we wonder when and where it will happen next.”