What's Going On Around The World Today?

Police in the U.S. fatally shot two black men this week: Alton Sterling, 37, in Louisiana and reportedly Philando Castile, 32, in Minnesota. No charges will be filed against Hillary Clinton over her email use, U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch says. And Snapchat is about to get way more addictive.

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES

Police in Minnesota shot and killed a black man after a traffic stop. A Facebook Live video captured the aftermath of the shooting.

Police confirmed the man died but did not release his name. Multiple local news outlets identified him as 32-year-old Philando Castile.

The video was posted by Lavish Reynolds, who said she was the man’s girlfriend and streamed the encounter from the seat of a car. The man is seen sitting in the other seat, his white shirt soaked in blood. The video was temporarily removed from Facebook, but reappeared on the page later with a graphic content warning.

Reynolds said her boyfriend was trying to get his ID out of his pocket, adding that he was licensed to carry a weapon.

“We got pulled over for a busted tail light in the back,” Reynolds says in the video. “They killed my boyfriend.”

The U.S. Justice Department will investigate the death of Alton Sterling, a 37-year-old black man shot by Louisiana police.

Sterling, of Baton Rouge, was shot during an altercation with police officers in front of a convenience store. He died on Tuesday from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and back. Cell phone video that appeared to capture part of the incident spread online, and people protested his death outside the store, BuzzFeed News’ Michelle Broder Van Dyke reports.

A graphic video released on Wednesday shows Baton Rouge police appearing to remove a gun from Sterling’s pocket after shooting him at least six times as he lay on his back.

Yesterday, Louisiana’s governor said the Department of Justice and the FBI would conduct an investigation into the fatal shooting. The two white male officers involved in the shooting were identified as Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II and both are on paid administrative leave.