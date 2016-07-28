What's Going On Around The World Today

US President Barack Obama rebuked Donald Trump and hailed Hillary Clinton on the third night of the Democratic National Convention. Meanwhile, Trump expressly asked Russia to hack Clinton’s emails. And meet the smartest hero in the Marvel Universe.

Vice President Joe Biden delivered a passionate address that both skewered Trump and discussed his own long-running relationship with Clinton. Biden called the Republican nominee’s claims that he helps the middle class “a bunch of malarkey.” (People apparently loved it .)

When Obama began to lay into Trump and the crowd started to boo, the president said, “Don’t boo, vote.” He said Trump’s campaign paints a “pessimistic vision of a country where we turn against each other, and turn away from the rest of the world.”

He delivered a major rebuke of Trump’s apocalyptic view of the nation Wednesday night, and described Clinton as a “patriot” who has “been in the room” during major decisions at the White House.

In a surprise moment for the crowd after Obama’s speech, Clinton walked onto the stage to wild cheers.

The mother of an Orlando shooting victim made an emotional case for gun control at the DNC. “The weapon that murdered my son fired 30 rounds in one minute. I’m glad common-sense gun policy was in place the day he was born,” said Christine Leinonen, whose son died alongside his boyfriend in the Pulse nightclub shooting. “But where was that common sense the day he died? I never want you to ask that question about your child. That is why I support Hillary Clinton.”

Trump expressly asked Russia to hack Clinton’s emails.

Just after denying he had colluded with Russian President Vladimir Putin to leak Democratic National Committee emails, the Republican presidential nominee on Wednesday asked Russia to find “missing” emails belonging to Hillary Clinton.

“Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” he told reporters in Doral, Florida. “I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press. Let’s see if that happens. That will be next.”

The DNC, cybersecurity experts, and US officials have said Russian state hackers are most likely behind the leaking of thousands of DNC emails, which were released on the eve of the convention.

When a reporter asked Trump if he had “any qualms about asking a foreign government, Russia, China, anybody, to interfere, to hack into a system of anybody in this country” or if it gave him “pause,” he responded, “No, it gives me no pause.”

Trump is seeking more foreign guest workers for his companies — he’s looking to bring 78 more servers, housekeepers, and cooks for his Mar-a-Lago estate resort and nearby golf course. Trump’s comments that he would be “looking into” lifting sanctions against Russia are raising concerns among proponents of those sanctions. And Melania Trump’s website has ~vanished~.