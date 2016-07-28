What's Going On Around The World Today
US President Barack Obama rebuked Donald Trump and hailed Hillary Clinton on the third night of the Democratic National Convention. Meanwhile, Trump expressly asked Russia to hack Clinton’s emails. And meet the smartest hero in the Marvel Universe.
DNC Day 3: President Obama made an earnest case for why Clinton is the only candidate qualified to take his place.
He delivered a major rebuke of Trump’s apocalyptic view of the nation Wednesday night, and described Clinton as a “patriot” who has “been in the room” during major decisions at the White House.
When Obama began to lay into Trump and the crowd started to boo, the president said, “Don’t boo, vote.” He said Trump’s campaign paints a “pessimistic vision of a country where we turn against each other, and turn away from the rest of the world.”
Vice President Joe Biden delivered a passionate address that both skewered Trump and discussed his own long-running relationship with Clinton. Biden called the Republican nominee’s claims that he helps the middle class “a bunch of malarkey.” (People apparently loved it.)
Here’s Obama’s full speech. Black Lives Matter activists are in Philadelphia, but they’re not pro-Clinton. BuzzFeed’s Bim Adewunmi on how Bill Clinton wants to sell you on his wife. Tim Kaine accepted the vice-presidential nomination Wednesday night and Twitter decided he’s a dad joke come to life. And Alicia Keys performed at the DNC and rocked it.
The mother of an Orlando shooting victim made an emotional case for gun control at the DNC. “The weapon that murdered my son fired 30 rounds in one minute. I’m glad common-sense gun policy was in place the day he was born,” said Christine Leinonen, whose son died alongside his boyfriend in the Pulse nightclub shooting. “But where was that common sense the day he died? I never want you to ask that question about your child. That is why I support Hillary Clinton.”
Trump expressly asked Russia to hack Clinton’s emails.
Just after denying he had colluded with Russian President Vladimir Putin to leak Democratic National Committee emails, the Republican presidential nominee on Wednesday asked Russia to find “missing” emails belonging to Hillary Clinton.
“Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” he told reporters in Doral, Florida. “I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press. Let’s see if that happens. That will be next.”
The DNC, cybersecurity experts, and US officials have said Russian state hackers are most likely behind the leaking of thousands of DNC emails, which were released on the eve of the convention.
When a reporter asked Trump if he had “any qualms about asking a foreign government, Russia, China, anybody, to interfere, to hack into a system of anybody in this country” or if it gave him “pause,” he responded, “No, it gives me no pause.”
Trump is seeking more foreign guest workers for his companies — he’s looking to bring 78 more servers, housekeepers, and cooks for his Mar-a-Lago estate resort and nearby golf course. Trump’s comments that he would be “looking into” lifting sanctions against Russia are raising concerns among proponents of those sanctions. And Melania Trump’s website has ~vanished~.
Prosecutors have dropped all remaining charges against Baltimore police officers related to the death of Freddie Gray.
“The decision comes after three officers charged in connection with Gray’s death — Lieutenant Brian Rice, Officer Edward Nero, and Officer Caesar Goodson Jr. — were acquitted at trial,” BuzzFeed News’ Mike Hayes reports. No one has been convicted in the case.
Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said her office decided not to go forward “in light of the dismal likelihood of convictions … We stand by the decision, the legal theories, the charges,” she said. “We do not believe that Freddie Gray killed himself.”
ISIS claimed responsibility for a bombing that killed 44 people in the predominantly Kurdish city of Qamishli in northern Syria. (BBC News)
French prosecutors have identified the second suspect in the priest killing in Normandy as 19-year-old Abdel Malik Petitjean. (BBC News)
Meet Michel Barnier, the European Union’s new chief Brexit negotiator. Some people haven’t taken kindly to the fact that Barnier is French. (BuzzFeed News)
John Hinckley Jr., who tried to kill US President Ronald Reagan in 1981, will be freed from a psychiatric hospital, a judge ruled. (BuzzFeed News)
The US Justice Department backed Obama’s transgender policies in court after Texas and several other states sued to block the rules. (BuzzFeed News)
In tech: Facebook is making bank and it hopes to make even more off video. (BuzzFeed News) And dating app Happn, which uses geolocation technology, is raising awareness of “invisible homelessness.” (BuzzFeed News)
Remember the ALS ice bucket challenge from 2014? The viral fundraiser brought in enough money to support crucial research that led to the discovery of a gene linked to the disease, the ALS Association says. (BuzzFeed News)
The new Gilmore Girls trailer is here. The Netflix revival of the show will premiere on Nov. 25. (BuzzFeed)
The smartest hero in the Marvel Universe is now a young black girl named Lunella Lafayette. She’s a 9-year-old from Manhattan, New York, and star of the Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur comics. Step aside, gents.
