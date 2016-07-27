What's Going On Around The World Today
Former president Bill Clinton took the crowd down memory lane as he backed his “best friend” Hillary on the second night of the Democratic National Convention. Apple’s business is declining due to slowing iPhone sales, but the company is still making a ton of money. And Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2016 tennis season — including the Olympics — due to injury.
HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES
DNC Day 2: Hillary Clinton became the first female presidential nominee for a major US political party.
Democratic delegates officially picked Clinton as the nominee after a formal roll call of votes at the second day of the Democratic National Convention. In a bid to present party unity after discord on the first day, Bernie Sanders made the final request that she receive the nomination.
And former President Bill Clinton delivered a rolling tale about his life with Hillary. “I married my best friend,” he said. “Hillary will make us stronger together … she will never quit on you.”
Not all Sanders supporters are booing at the convention. Splitting the vote or finding compromise: BuzzFeed culture writer Bim Adewunmi reports from the DNC. Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean brought back the Dean Scream. Here’s the “Fight Song” cover that debuted at the convention. And have you met BuzzBot, BuzzFeed’s news-gathering bot for the DNC?
And a little extra.
One of the night’s most powerful moments came when the mothers of black men and women who have died in gun violence or encounters with police tearfully called on voters to support Clinton. “This is not about being politically correct,” said Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin. “This is about saving our children.”
WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON
The United Nations’ next leader might not be a woman after all.
The call for a woman to lead the UN has grown in recent months, especially after a number of prominent female candidates threw their hats into the ring. NGOs, diplomats, and regular people have been expecting the UN to choose a woman to head the body for the first time in its history. But guess who’s in the lead? Yep! Two dudes.
The position isn’t exactly “President of the World” like some people might think, but more like a chief administrator who keeps the organization itself actually running. It also can be seen as a bully pulpit for calling attention to some of the world’s worst crises. For more on this, BuzzFeed News’ Hayes Brown breaks down the opaque process of picking a new UN chief.
DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?
China hopes that this boring AF video will win the hearts of tourists in Times Square.
China has taken its fight with the Philippines over who owns territory in the South China Sea to a whole new arena: Times Square in New York, where a three-minute publicity video will be playing 120 times a day for almost another two weeks. The video is full of talking heads and the dense subtitles are basically impossible to read from afar. Here’s the full video.
How the cures for cancer snuck up on us.
New research is revealing cancer to be a complex, evolving disease. But scientists are beginning to cautiously talk about “curing” some instances. The last five years have seen a “revolution” in how cancers are treated, with powerful techniques for manipulating the body's immune system and high-precision new radiotherapy treatments, BuzzFeed News’ Tom Chivers writes.
“We’re cautiously beginning to wonder whether we may be curing people with advanced cancer, something that was completely unheard of five years ago,” Christian Ottensmeier, a professor of experimental cancer medicine, told BuzzFeed News.
Quick things to know:
ISIS claimed responsibility for a church attack that killed a priest in France on Tuesday. The two assailants were shot dead. (BuzzFeed News)
Friday’s shooting in a mall in Munich, Germany, is believed to be one of the first mass killings in which someone has successfully bought and used a gun procured from the Dark Web. (BuzzFeed News)
One of the victims of abuse at a youth detention center in Australia’s Northern Territory has written a heartbreaking letter thanking the public for its support. (BuzzFeed News)
California has declared a state of emergency over deadly wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes and left at least one person dead. (BuzzFeed News)
The White House will reconsider a ban on military gear for police after law enforcement groups aired concerns about recent attacks on officers. (BuzzFeed News)
Business and tech: Despite Twitter’s difficult earnings report, the company says it sees big money in premium live streams. (BuzzFeed News) Apple’s business is declining due to slowing iPhone sales, but the company is still making a ton of money. (BuzzFeed News)
Miss Cleo, the iconic TV psychic, has died at 53. She was famous for her “call me now” infomercials in the 1990s. (BuzzFeed News)
Here are the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards nominees. (BuzzFeed)
Roger Federer says he’ll miss the rest of the 2016 tennis season, including the Olympics, due to injury. (Facebook)
