What's Going On Around The World Today?

Trump officially received his party’s presidential nomination on the second day of the Republican National Convention. More than 50,000 people have been suspended, fired, or detained by the Turkish government following a failed coup last week. And documentary series Making a Murderer will return for more episodes, Netflix says.

It really happened: Donald Trump is the Republican presidential nominee . But this was not a happy arena nominating a consensus choice. The divisions tearing the party apart were obvious even as Trump’s nomination vote proceeded, and some anti-Trump delegates worked up until the last minute to at least throw a wrench into a process that the RNC wanted to go according to plan, BuzzFeed News’ Rosie Gray and Tarini Parti write from the convention .

In a brief, recorded address, Trump said his nomination was something he would never forget.

And a little extra.



House Speaker Paul Ryan’s speech was well-received on Tuesday night, but has seemed at times like a beleaguered dad pleading with his kids to stop fighting.

People think New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s speech turned into a mock trial for Hillary Clinton, which had the crowd chanting “guilty!” — many compared it to the Salem witch trials.

Tiffany Trump, Donald’s daughter, spoke about his character as a dad and Donald Trump Jr. told the convention about how his father would be great for the national economy.

Did Melania Trump copy parts of Michelle Obama’s 2008 convention speech when delivering her own address Monday night? The answer from the Trump campaign and a top surrogate: maybe only a little.

Here are some mesmerizing weird photos of Tuesday’s RNC mic check — it was ~lots~ of fun. Here’s the full video of Stephen Colbert crashing the RNC stage dressed as a Hunger Games character. And listen to this episode about the battle for the future of the Republican party.

WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON

Twitter has permanently banned Breitbart tech editor and alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos.

According to Twitter, Yiannopoulos was banned for leading a harassment campaign against Ghostbusters actor Leslie Jones. He’s known for continually inflaming tensions between progressives on the internet and the fervent anti-PC people who troll them.

“We know many people believe we have not done enough to curb this type of behavior on Twitter,” the microblogging service said in a statement. “We agree.”

Yiannopoulos responded on Breitbart: “With the cowardly suspension of my account, Twitter has confirmed itself as a safe space for Muslim terrorists and Black Lives Matter extremists, but a no-go zone for conservatives.”

A little extra tech.

WhatsApp says it’s “shocking” they were banned again in Brazil.

You can now add Bitmoji to your Snapchat — and use your cartoony avatar in your snaps.

Here are six ways people are making money from Pokémon Go.

And a rainbow flag emoji could be available on your devices in the not-too-distant future.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

President Barack Obama shared an open letter he wrote to law enforcement in the US in the wake of recent shootings targeting police.

“Every day, you confront danger so it does not find our families, carry burdens so they do not fall to us, and courageously meet test after test to keep us safe,” the president wrote. “I want you to know that the American people see it, too. We recognize it, we respect it, we appreciate it, and we depend on you.”