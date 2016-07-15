What's Going On Around The World Today

The driver of the truck, who plowed through a Bastille Day crowd, was shot and killed, French officials say. The U.S. Republican National Convention is almost here. And Game of Thrones snagged 23 Emmy nominations.

Christian Estrosi, the president of the region, said guns and grenades were found in the truck. Estrosi called it “the worst tragedy in the history of Nice.”

France's state of emergency has been extended for three months. It was supposed to end July 26.

French President François Hollande called it a terrorist attack and described the scene as an "absolute horror."

The driver of the truck was shot and killed, officials say. His identity hasn’t been publicly confirmed.

As many as 10 children are among the dead, according to regional authorities.

Thousands of people were out to watch Bastille Day fireworks Thursday night in the popular French Riviera tourist destination. Here’s what we know so far :

BuzzFeed News investigates: Documents raise disturbing new questions about detainee abuse under U.S. President Barack Obama.

Two days after his inauguration in 2009, Obama promised to do away with torture. But military documents obtained by BuzzFeed News show for the first time how a controversial interrogation tactic thrived on his watch in Afghanistan.

Officially called “separation,” the procedure isolates a prisoner to help get them to talk. Human rights advocates denounce it as solitary confinement by another name — a charge the U.S. denies — and said it could be inhumane and illegal all by itself.

But often, separation was authorized together with other interrogation techniques, raising additional alarms that the combination of tactics could add up to torture.

Over a 16-month period in 2009 and 2010, at a single detention center at Bagram Air Force Base in Afghanistan, military officials requested to use separation 59 times. All but one of those requests were approved.