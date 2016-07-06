What's Going On Around The World Today?

The Chilcot report, the official inquiry into the UK's role in the Iraq war, just came out. The FBI won’t recommend criminal charges against Hillary Clinton over her email use while she was U.S. Secretary of State. And cell phone video captured a Louisiana officer fatally shooting a 37-year-old man who was pinned to the ground.

In 2002, Blair wrote to then-U.S. President George Bush with an assurance he would be with him “whatever.”

The planning and preparation for Iraq after the toppling of Saddam Hussein was “wholly inadequate.”

The judgments about the severity of a threat from weapons of mass destruction were “not justified.”

The UK chose to join the invasion in Iraq before the peaceful options for disarmament had been exhausted and military action wasn’t a last resort at the time.

The report — after seven years, £10 million, and 150 witnesses — is the conclusion of the official inquiry into the UK’s role in the Iraq war that started in 2003. Some key findings :

A bit of background



In 2003, a U.S.-led coalition invaded Iraq and toppled the regime of Saddam Hussein. The invasion began in March that year and Hussein was captured by December. Britain’s involvement in the war was hugely contentious, with many members of parliament voting against military action. In March 2003, there wasn’t an imminent threat by Hussein and containment could have continued for some time, the report says.

Blair said he accepted responsibility for “any mistakes without exception or excuse” but insisted that invasion was justified and had not caused ongoing Middle East terrorism.

The FBI says it will not recommend criminal charges against Hillary Clinton over her email use while she was U.S. Secretary of State.

FBI Director James Comey said that while there’s evidence that Clinton and her team at the State Department were “extremely careless” in their handling of classified information — including emails Clinton sent and received — his department concluded charges were not appropriate in this case.

Comey said that of the approximately 30,000 emails turned over to the FBI, 110 emails in 52 chains contained classified information, eight of which contained information deemed top secret at the time.