Three Big Things To Know To Start Your Day President Trump's revised travel ban has gone into effect and things have been far less chaotic than the initial ban in January. Iraq declared victory over ISIS after its forces reclaimed Mosul, but counter-terrorism experts say the militant group still poses a big threat. And Germany's parliament has voted to legalize same-sex marriage.

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES Trump's revised travel ban is officially in effect. The implementation of the revised ban was far less chaotic on Thursday night than when the initial ban went into effect in January. “We’re not expecting anything terrible to happen. We really don’t think we’re going to see the impact at the airports. We could be wrong. Obviously we’re here because we don’t want to be wrong but if we are we’re ready,” said Camille Mackler, director of legal initiatives at the New York Immigration Coalition, adding that more lawyers, interpreters, and tech people were on call just in case. The travel ban — a 90-day halt on some travel from six Muslim-majority nations — has been substantially downsized from its original iteration. Although the January ban effectively halted all travel from seven nations — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen — the second ban removed Iraq from the list and also clarified that lawful permanent residents of the United States would not be included in the ban.

WE'RE KEEPING AN EYE ON It’s too soon to declare victory over ISIS. But Iraq did it anyway. The Iraqi government declared Thursday that Iraq was rid of ISIS after its forces reclaimed Mosul, the country’s second-largest city, from the terror group. There was just one problem: Almost no one agreed with the assessment that the war on ISIS in Iraq was all but over. The US military said at least three other ISIS-controlled Iraqi cities face the kind of military campaigns that have all but destroyed other cities in the push to free them. Aid organizations said life in Mosul remains fragile, even after its near liberation. And a report released Wednesday by a top counter-terrorism research group noted that the freeing of Iraqi cities hasn’t ended ISIS’s threat to the country.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images MP´s from the Green party celebrate with confetti following a debate and vote on same-sex marriage.

