1. Istanbul Terror Attack
At least 43 people died and 239 others were wounded in a terror attack in Istanbul on Tuesday. Where did the attack take place?Sabiha Gokcen International AirportIstanbul Sirkeci TerminalIstanbul Ataturk AirportThe Vezneciler district
It's Istanbul's Ataturk Airport.
The three attackers responsible for carrying out the suicide bombing attack at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport were nationals of Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.
2. Brexit
European leaders are waiting somewhat impatiently for the U.K. government to trigger this piece of legislation, which would formally begin the process of withdrawing from the European Union.European ConstitutionArticle 50The Geneva ConventionsTreaty on the Functioning of the European Union
It's Article 50.
Article 50 is the formal process for a member state to leave the EU. It is triggered by a leader of an EU nation alerting the union that their state wishes to leave.
3. The Trump Files
Sources said Donald Trump secretly listened in on phone calls at which landmark estate?Mar-a-LagoTrump ParcAlbemarle EstateRodeo Drive Colonial
It's the Mar-a-Lago.
At Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach resort he runs as a club for paying guests and celebrities, Donald Trump had a telephone console installed in his bedroom that acted like a switchboard, connecting to every phone extension on the estate, according to six former workers.
4. LGBT Rights
The Pentagon repealed its ban on transgender people serving openly in the military this week. Under new rules, how many months after transitioning do applicants need to wait before enlisting?24181612
It's 18.
And transgender people currently serving in the military will be able to legally transition to their target gender with the help of the military’s health care system and under the guidance of commanding officers.
5. Rio Olympics
Some athletes from around the world are pulling out of the Rio Summer Olympics — primarily from which sport?GolfCyclingRowingSprinting
It's golf.
Many of those who said they will opt out have cited health concerns for themselves and their families should they become infected with the Zika virus.
6. Self-Driving Cars
Which company's autopilot system is under investigation after it was linked to the first known self-driving car death in the U.S.?AudiTeslaVolvo
It's Tesla.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into Tesla’s Model S vehicle and its “Autopilot” feature after a fatal crash occurred.
7. Great Barrier Reef
Coral experts are urging the Australian government to save the Great Barrier Reef by stopping exports of which commodity?CoralCoalNatural gasOil
It's coal.
Scientists sent a letter to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull urging him to do more to save the reef and for Australia to stop endorsing coal exports and work to curb fossil fuel emissions.
8. #OscarsSoWhite
In the midst of years of criticism over its lack of diversity, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its 2016 membership. Which actor or filmmaker was not recruited to join the Academy’s voting ranks?Eva LongoriaVia WikimediaIdris ElbaVia WikimediaAmerica FerreraVia Getty ImagesVivica A. Fox
It's Eva Longoria.
Nearly half of the proposed new voting class is female, and about two-fifths are people of color. Idris Elba, Vivica A. Fox, and America Ferrera will be joining the ranks.
9. Keeping Up With Kanye
Rapper Kanye West could face legal action for using the likenesses of nude celebrities for the music video of which song?"I Love Kanye"“Ultralight Beam”“Famous”"Stronger"
It’s “Famous.”
The video shows West himself naked in bed with the likenesses of wife Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Bill Cosby, Donald Trump, George W. Bush, Caitlyn Jenner, and others.
