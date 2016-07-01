BuzzFeed News

Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

At least 44 people died in a terror attack at Istanbul's main airport, the British government is in even more disarray over Brexit, and Kanye West's new music video might get him sued. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.

Posted on July 1, 2016

  1. 1. Istanbul Terror Attack

    Defne Karadeniz / Getty Images

    At least 43 people died and 239 others were wounded in a terror attack in Istanbul on Tuesday. Where did the attack take place?

    Sabiha Gokcen International Airport
    Istanbul Ataturk Airport
    It's Istanbul's Ataturk Airport.

    The three attackers responsible for carrying out the suicide bombing attack at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport were nationals of Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

  2. 2. Brexit

    Getty Images

    European leaders are waiting somewhat impatiently for the U.K. government to trigger this piece of legislation, which would formally begin the process of withdrawing from the European Union.

    Article 50
    Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union
    It's Article 50.

    Article 50 is the formal process for a member state to leave the EU. It is triggered by a leader of an EU nation alerting the union that their state wishes to leave.

  3. 3. The Trump Files

    Matt Rourke / AP

    Sources said Donald Trump secretly listened in on phone calls at which landmark estate?

    Mar-a-Lago
    Albemarle Estate
    It's the Mar-a-Lago.

    At Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach resort he runs as a club for paying guests and celebrities, Donald Trump had a telephone console installed in his bedroom that acted like a switchboard, connecting to every phone extension on the estate, according to six former workers.

  4. 4. LGBT Rights

    Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla

    The Pentagon repealed its ban on transgender people serving openly in the military this week. Under new rules, how many months after transitioning do applicants need to wait before enlisting?

    18
    12
    It's 18.

    And transgender people currently serving in the military will be able to legally transition to their target gender with the help of the military’s health care system and under the guidance of commanding officers.

  5. 5. Rio Olympics

    Getty Images

    Some athletes from around the world are pulling out of the Rio Summer Olympics — primarily from which sport?

    Golf
    Rowing
    It's golf.

    Many of those who said they will opt out have cited health concerns for themselves and their families should they become infected with the Zika virus.

  6. 6. Self-Driving Cars

    Wikipedia

    Which company's autopilot system is under investigation after it was linked to the first known self-driving car death in the U.S.?

    Google
    Volvo
    It's Tesla.

    The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into Tesla’s Model S vehicle and its “Autopilot” feature after a fatal crash occurred.

  7. 7. Great Barrier Reef

    Coral experts are urging the Australian government to save the Great Barrier Reef by stopping exports of which commodity?

    Coal
    Oil
    It's coal.

    Scientists sent a letter to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull urging him to do more to save the reef and for Australia to stop endorsing coal exports and work to curb fossil fuel emissions.

  8. 8. #OscarsSoWhite

    In the midst of years of criticism over its lack of diversity, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its 2016 membership. Which actor or filmmaker was not recruited to join the Academy’s voting ranks?

    Via Wikimedia
    Eva Longoria
    Via Wikimedia
    Via Wikimedia
    Idris Elba
    Via Wikimedia
    Via Getty Images
    America Ferrera
    Via Getty Images
    Vivica A. Fox
    It's Eva Longoria.

    Nearly half of the proposed new voting class is female, and about two-fifths are people of color. Idris Elba, Vivica A. Fox, and America Ferrera will be joining the ranks.

  9. 9. Keeping Up With Kanye

    Tidal

    Rapper Kanye West could face legal action for using the likenesses of nude celebrities for the music video of which song?

    "I Love Kanye"
    “Ultralight Beam”
    “Famous”
    "Stronger"
    It’s “Famous.”

    The video shows West himself naked in bed with the likenesses of wife Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Bill Cosby, Donald Trump, George W. Bush, Caitlyn Jenner, and others.

