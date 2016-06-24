Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that which of Obama's orders will not be allowed to go into effect?

Correct! Wrong! It's the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA) program

President Obama’s 2014 immigration order — the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA) program — will not be allowed to go into effect, the result of a 4–4 split decision of the Supreme Court on Thursday. The ruling also prevents an expansion of Obama’s other program, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), from going into effect.