Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?
Britain has voted to leave the European Union, House Democrats staged a 25-hour sit-in, and we're getting some new emojis. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.
-
1. E.U. Referendum
Britain has voted to leave the European Union in a historic referendum, ending how many years of membership?100756040
It's 40.
The victory for the Leave campaign overturned 40 years of British membership of the European Union and sent the currency markets into an immediate panic, with the pound plummeting to its lowest level since 1985.
-
2. The Trump Files
What did the Trump campaign spend its money on in May?HatsOnline advertising and data managementMugsAll of the above
It's all of the above
Trump’s campaign reported having just $1.3 million at the end of May — $41 million less than what Democrat Hillary Clinton reported having in the bank at the same point.
-
3. #NoBillNoBreak
House Democrats staged a 25-hour sit-in, dubbed "No Bill No Break," on the chamber floor this week to try to force a vote on what issue?Planned Parenthood fundingGun control legislationTransgender rightsKeeping Donald Trump from the nomination
It's gun control legislation.
Democrats held up photos of victims of gun violence and chanted "No bill, no break," demanding an opportunity to vote on gun control measures from their Republican colleagues.
-
4. Iraqi Forces
Iraqi forces reclaimed the city of Fallujah from ISIS this week. However, many people have fled. How many people are camped outside the city?15,00020,00060,000100,000
It's 60,000.
Since the Iraqi army’s push to retake the city of Fallujah from ISIS began, more than 60,000 people have been forced to flee their homes, straining an already taxed humanitarian system.
-
5. SCOTUS News
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that which of Obama's orders will not be allowed to go into effect?Fair Pay and Safe WorkplacesCommission on Enhancing National CybersecurityThe Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA) programBlocking Property of Additional Persons Contributing to the Situation in Ukraine
It's the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA) program
President Obama’s 2014 immigration order — the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA) program — will not be allowed to go into effect, the result of a 4–4 split decision of the Supreme Court on Thursday. The ruling also prevents an expansion of Obama’s other program, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), from going into effect.
-
6. LGBT Rights
Gay men can now give blood in Canada if they’ve been abstinent for a year. Previously, gay men had to abstain from sex for how long to donate?10 years8 years5 years3 years
It's five years.
But the announcement still falls short of the Liberals’ campaign promise to end the ban on gay blood donation altogether.
-
7. Diversity In The Courts
People of color account for fewer than 1 in 10 state court judges, a report revealed. How many states does this pertain to?45231816
It's 16.
"The Gavel Gap": Despite women making up more than 50% of the population, the same report reveals that they represent only about 30% of the judges — a number that plays out across regions of the country.
-
8. New Emojis
Unicode released 72 new emojis this week (yas). Which one isn’tpart of the pack?ClownBaconSledPuke face
It's the sled.
That one is a candidate for the next batch. The only emojis that didn’t make the cut were the modern pentathlon and the rifle. Check out all 72.
-
9. The Cavs Championship
The Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA Championship on Sunday. When was the last time the city of Cleveland won a pro sports championship?1948197219531964
It's 1964.
LeBron James broke down crying after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first NBA Championship in franchise history and Cleveland’s first professional sports championship since 1964.
Want to get better at the BuzzFeed News quiz? Download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS or Android now!
-
Contact BuzzFeed News at bfnews@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.