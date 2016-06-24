BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

world

Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

Britain has voted to leave the European Union, House Democrats staged a 25-hour sit-in, and we're getting some new emojis. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.

By BuzzFeed News

Headshot of BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

Posted on June 24, 2016, at 4:56 a.m. ET

  1. 1. E.U. Referendum

    AP

    Britain has voted to leave the European Union in a historic referendum, ending how many years of membership?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    100
    Correct
    Incorrect
    75
    Correct
    Incorrect
    60
    Correct
    Incorrect
    40
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's 40.

    The victory for the Leave campaign overturned 40 years of British membership of the European Union and sent the currency markets into an immediate panic, with the pound plummeting to its lowest level since 1985.

  2. 2. The Trump Files

    Ralph Freso / Getty Images

    What did the Trump campaign spend its money on in May?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hats
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Online advertising and data management
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mugs
    Correct
    Incorrect
    All of the above
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's all of the above

    Trump’s campaign reported having just $1.3 million at the end of May — $41 million less than what Democrat Hillary Clinton reported having in the bank at the same point.

  3. 3. #NoBillNoBreak

    AP

    House Democrats staged a 25-hour sit-in, dubbed "No Bill No Break," on the chamber floor this week to try to force a vote on what issue?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Planned Parenthood funding
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Gun control legislation
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Transgender rights
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Keeping Donald Trump from the nomination
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's gun control legislation.

    Democrats held up photos of victims of gun violence and chanted "No bill, no break," demanding an opportunity to vote on gun control measures from their Republican colleagues.

  4. 4. Iraqi Forces

    Haidar Mohammed Ali / AFP / Getty Images

    Iraqi forces reclaimed the city of Fallujah from ISIS this week. However, many people have fled. How many people are camped outside the city?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    15,000
    Correct
    Incorrect
    20,000
    Correct
    Incorrect
    60,000
    Correct
    Incorrect
    100,000
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's 60,000.

    Since the Iraqi army’s push to retake the city of Fallujah from ISIS began, more than 60,000 people have been forced to flee their homes, straining an already taxed humanitarian system.

  5. 5. SCOTUS News

    Mark Wilson / Getty Images

    The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that which of Obama's orders will not be allowed to go into effect?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA) program
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Blocking Property of Additional Persons Contributing to the Situation in Ukraine
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA) program

    President Obama’s 2014 immigration order — the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA) program — will not be allowed to go into effect, the result of a 4–4 split decision of the Supreme Court on Thursday. The ruling also prevents an expansion of Obama’s other program, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), from going into effect.

  6. 6. LGBT Rights

    Getty Images

    Gay men can now give blood in Canada if they’ve been abstinent for a year. Previously, gay men had to abstain from sex for how long to donate?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    10 years
    Correct
    Incorrect
    8 years
    Correct
    Incorrect
    5 years
    Correct
    Incorrect
    3 years
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's five years.

    But the announcement still falls short of the Liberals’ campaign promise to end the ban on gay blood donation altogether.

  7. 7. Diversity In The Courts

    American Constitution Society

    People of color account for fewer than 1 in 10 state court judges, a report revealed. How many states does this pertain to?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    45
    Correct
    Incorrect
    23
    Correct
    Incorrect
    18
    Correct
    Incorrect
    16
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's 16.

    "The Gavel Gap": Despite women making up more than 50% of the population, the same report reveals that they represent only about 30% of the judges — a number that plays out across regions of the country.

  8. 8. New Emojis

    Unicode released 72 new emojis this week (yas). Which one isn’tpart of the pack?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Clown
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bacon
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sled
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Puke face
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's the sled.

    That one is a candidate for the next batch. The only emojis that didn’t make the cut were the modern pentathlon and the rifle. Check out all 72.

  9. 9. The Cavs Championship

    Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

    The Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA Championship on Sunday. When was the last time the city of Cleveland won a pro sports championship?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    1948
    Correct
    Incorrect
    1972
    Correct
    Incorrect
    1953
    Correct
    Incorrect
    1964
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's 1964.

    LeBron James broke down crying after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first NBA Championship in franchise history and Cleveland’s first professional sports championship since 1964.

Want to get better at the BuzzFeed News quiz? Download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS or Android now!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Via Giphy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT