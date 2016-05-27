BuzzFeed News

Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

President Obama made a historical visit to Hiroshima, Donald Trump won enough delegates to clinch the Republican nomination, and you can now get weed delivered to your door in Canada. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories in new BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.

Posted on May 27, 2016, at 4:38 a.m. ET

  1. 1. 2016 U.S. Elections

    Getty Images

    Donald Trump clinched enough delegates to secure the Republican nomination this week. A group of how many authors signed a petition to oppose his candidacy?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    535
    Correct
    Incorrect
    511
    Correct
    Incorrect
    489
    Correct
    Incorrect
    472
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's 472.

    The American writers include 10 Pulitzer Prize winners, four National Book Award winners, and many other famous authors.

  2. 2. Trial of Freddie Gray

    Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

    What happened this week in the trial of a Baltimore police officer related to charges stemming from the death of Freddie Gray, a young black man who died last year after suffering a spinal cord injury in police custody?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    He was put on probation.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    He has to pay a fine.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    He was found guilty.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    He was found not guilty.
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    He was found not guilty.

    Police Officer Edward Nero has been cleared of assault, reckless endangerment, and official misconduct charges, a Baltimore Circuit Court ruled Monday.

  3. 3. Bill Cosby

    AP

    A Pennsylvania judge has ordered Bill Cosby to face trial for a felony sex-assault case from what year?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    1994
    Correct
    Incorrect
    1999
    Correct
    Incorrect
    2004
    Correct
    Incorrect
    2007
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's 2004.

    Constand was the first woman to publicly accuse the comedian of sexual assault. Nearly 60 women have since made similar allegations.

  4. 4. Obama's Hiroshima Visit

    Afp / AFP / Getty Images

    Barack Obama will become the first sitting U.S. president to visit Hiroshima since the atomic bomb was dropped there. How many years has it been since it was dropped?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    70
    Correct
    Incorrect
    69
    Correct
    Incorrect
    68
    Correct
    Incorrect
    71
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It’s 71 years.

    On Aug. 6, 1945, the United States detonated the world’s first atomic bomb over Hiroshima.

  5. 5. Austria's Election

    Roland Schlager /AFP / Getty Images

    Austria elected a new president this week: Alexander Van der Bellen. Which party does he represent?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Social Democratic Party
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Conservative People’s Party
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Green party
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Alliance for the Future of Austria
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's the independent Green party.

    Van der Bellen’s election marks the first time since 1945 that the country’s presidency is not held by a candidate backed by one of Austria’s two main parties — the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) and the conservative People’s Party (ÖVP).

  6. 6. Super Bowl Locations

    The NFL announced new Super Bowl locations this week. Which one was not on the list?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Los Angeles
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Portland
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Minnesota
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Atlanta
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Portland.

    The next five Super Bowls will be in Houston, Minnesota, Atlanta, South Florida, and L.A.

  7. 7. CTE

    Getty Images

    Who was the first action-sports athlete to be diagnosed with the brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Shaun White
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    David Mirra
    Via AP
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Travis Pastrana
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tony Hawk
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's David Mirra.

    The BMX legend, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot, has been diagnosed with the degenerative brain disease believed to be caused by repetitive hits to the head. It's been diagnosed in 90 former NFL players and in former hockey players and wrestlers, among others, but Mirra is the first action-sports athlete to be diagnosed with the disease.

    It's David Mirra.

  8. 8. Weed to Your Door

    Thinkstock / BuzzFeed Canada

    In which of these Canadian cities can you now get same-day delivery of medical marijuana right to your door?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Toronto and Calgary
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Montreal and Toronto
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Quebec and Ontario
    Correct
    Incorrect
    All of them
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Toronto and Calgary.

    If you buy your medical marijuana legally, you can now get same-day delivery of your weed right to your door in Toronto and Calgary (with more cities to come).

  9. 9. Spelling Bee

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

    For the third straight year, the Scripps National Spelling Bee has ended in a tie. What was one of the words Nihar Saireddy Janga, 11, of Austin, Texas, and Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar, 13, spelled correctly to win the championship?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Gessellschaft
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Spoonerism
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ignominious
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Synecdoche
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's gessellschaft.

    The fifth grader and seventh grader, respectively, spelled “feldenkrais” and “gessellschaft” correctly to win the championship.

Want to get better at the BuzzFeed News quiz? Download the BuzzFeed News app!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
