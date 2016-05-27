Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?
President Obama made a historical visit to Hiroshima, Donald Trump won enough delegates to clinch the Republican nomination, and you can now get weed delivered to your door in Canada. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories in new BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.
-
1. 2016 U.S. Elections
Donald Trump clinched enough delegates to secure the Republican nomination this week. A group of how many authors signed a petition to oppose his candidacy?535511489472
It's 472.
The American writers include 10 Pulitzer Prize winners, four National Book Award winners, and many other famous authors.
-
2. Trial of Freddie Gray
What happened this week in the trial of a Baltimore police officer related to charges stemming from the death of Freddie Gray, a young black man who died last year after suffering a spinal cord injury in police custody?He was put on probation.He has to pay a fine.He was found guilty.He was found not guilty.
He was found not guilty.
Police Officer Edward Nero has been cleared of assault, reckless endangerment, and official misconduct charges, a Baltimore Circuit Court ruled Monday.
-
3. Bill Cosby
A Pennsylvania judge has ordered Bill Cosby to face trial for a felony sex-assault case from what year?1994199920042007
It's 2004.
Constand was the first woman to publicly accuse the comedian of sexual assault. Nearly 60 women have since made similar allegations.
-
4. Obama's Hiroshima Visit
Barack Obama will become the first sitting U.S. president to visit Hiroshima since the atomic bomb was dropped there. How many years has it been since it was dropped?70696871
It’s 71 years.
On Aug. 6, 1945, the United States detonated the world’s first atomic bomb over Hiroshima.
-
5. Austria's Election
Austria elected a new president this week: Alexander Van der Bellen. Which party does he represent?Social Democratic PartyConservative People’s PartyGreen partyAlliance for the Future of Austria
It's the independent Green party.
Van der Bellen’s election marks the first time since 1945 that the country’s presidency is not held by a candidate backed by one of Austria’s two main parties — the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) and the conservative People’s Party (ÖVP).
-
6. Super Bowl Locations
The NFL announced new Super Bowl locations this week. Which one was not on the list?Los AngelesPortlandMinnesotaAtlanta
It's Portland.
The next five Super Bowls will be in Houston, Minnesota, Atlanta, South Florida, and L.A.
-
7. CTE
Who was the first action-sports athlete to be diagnosed with the brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy?Shaun WhiteVia Getty ImagesDavid MirraVia APTravis PastranaTony Hawk
It's David Mirra.
The BMX legend, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot, has been diagnosed with the degenerative brain disease believed to be caused by repetitive hits to the head. It's been diagnosed in 90 former NFL players and in former hockey players and wrestlers, among others, but Mirra is the first action-sports athlete to be diagnosed with the disease.
-
8. Weed to Your Door
In which of these Canadian cities can you now get same-day delivery of medical marijuana right to your door?Toronto and CalgaryMontreal and TorontoQuebec and OntarioAll of them
It's Toronto and Calgary.
If you buy your medical marijuana legally, you can now get same-day delivery of your weed right to your door in Toronto and Calgary (with more cities to come).
-
9. Spelling Bee
For the third straight year, the Scripps National Spelling Bee has ended in a tie. What was one of the words Nihar Saireddy Janga, 11, of Austin, Texas, and Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar, 13, spelled correctly to win the championship?GessellschaftSpoonerismIgnominiousSynecdoche
It's gessellschaft.
The fifth grader and seventh grader, respectively, spelled “feldenkrais” and “gessellschaft” correctly to win the championship.
-
