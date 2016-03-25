BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

news / quiz

Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

Authorities are investigating connections between the Brussels and Paris attacks, comedian Garry Shandling died, and there was a surprising twist in the Apple versus FBI saga. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.

By BuzzFeed News

Headshot of BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on March 25, 2016, at 7:11 a.m. ET

  1. 1. Brussels Attacks

    Sources told BuzzFeed News that the terrorists who bombed two crowded Belgian commuter hubs had planned to attack after Easter but changed the date. Why?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Police arrested Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam
    Correct
    Incorrect
    They were ordered to do so
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Their plan was leaked
    Correct
    Incorrect
    There was no reason
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's the arrest of Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam.

    The attackers who bombed a Brussels airport and metro station on Tuesday, killing more than 30 people, initially planned to strike the day after Easter but changed course after Abdeslam's arrest, sources told BuzzFeed News.

  2. 2. U.S. Presidential Race

    Associated Press

    Which state did both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton lose in Tuesday's presidential primaries?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Arizona
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Idaho
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Florida
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Utah
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Utah.

    Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz won Utah, but Trump and Clinton easily won the Arizona presidential primaries (the biggest voting contest of the night) and solidified their leads.

  3. 3. Garry Shandling

    AP

    Comedian Garry Shandling died this week at the age of 66. He was best known for which influential sitcom?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Saturday Night Live
    Correct
    Incorrect
    30 Rock
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Larry Sanders Show
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Late Late Show
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's The Larry Sanders Show.

    Shandling became famous during the 1970s and was best known for the HBO seriesThe Larry Sanders Show and the 1986 Showtime sitcom It’s Garry Shandling’s Show, which ran for four years and was nominated for four Emmys.

  4. 4. The "Butcher of Bosnia"

    Robin Van Lonkhuijsen / AFP / Getty Images

    A UN-backed tribunal found former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadžić guilty of genocide on Thursday. He was held responsible for the massacre of how many Muslim men and boys?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    2,000
    Correct
    Incorrect
    4,000
    Correct
    Incorrect
    8,000
    Correct
    Incorrect
    12,000
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's 8,000.

    The 70-year old, who is nicknamed the "Butcher of Bosnia," was held responsible for the massacre of 8,000 Muslim men and boys by the Bosnian Serb forces under his command. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

  5. 5. Apple vs. FBI

    Getty Images

    In a surprise twist, the U.S. government asked that this week's hearing with Apple over a terrorist's locked iPhone be postponed. Why?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    The FBI was able to unlock the iPhone
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The government changed its mind and sided with Apple
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A third party told the FBI it could get into the phone
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Apple turned over the software needed to unlock an iPhone
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's a third party told the FBI it could get into the phone.

    Last weekend, an outside party demonstrated to the FBI a method to the San Bernardino shooter's iPhone. However, Attorney General Loretta Lynch and FBI Director James Comey said they still are not sure it will work.

  6. 6. Rob Ford

    Chris Young / The Canadian Press

    Former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford died of cancer this week at the age of 46. What made him so internationally famous?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    He was involved in a sex tape scandal
    Correct
    Incorrect
    He was Toronto's youngest mayor
    Correct
    Incorrect
    He was at the center of a crack cocaine scandal
    Correct
    Incorrect
    He beat a rare form of cancer
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's he was at the center of a crack cocaine scandal.

    In 2013, Gawker reported there was a video of the Toronto mayor smoking crack. It kicked off a spree where each Rob Ford story seemed more unbelievable than the last. He became a household name around the world.

  7. 7. LGBT Rights

    AP / Gerry Broome

    Which state has a new law that allows LGBT discrimination and bans transgender people from certain restrooms?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Florida
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Kentucky
    Correct
    Incorrect
    North Carolina
    Correct
    Incorrect
    South Dakota
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's North Carolina.

    Gov. Pat McCrory signed the bill into law late Wednesday night, citing North Carolina residents’ expectation of privacy and “basic community norms.” Republicans had unveiled the legislation that morning, arguing the measure was needed to protect women from transgender people and sexual predators.

  8. 8. Jian Ghomeshi

    Frank Gunn / THE CANADIAN PRESS

    Former CBC broadcaster Jian Ghomeshi faced five charges of sexual assault. On Thursday, a judge decided he was...

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Guilty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Not guilty
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's not guilty.

    Ghomeshi was found not guilty on all charges in a Toronto courtroom. The judge repeatedly cited what he saw as inconsistencies and even attempts to mislead the court by the complainants.

  9. 9. Leaving the Game

    Which sports star said they're retiring after the 2017 season?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Wikimedia
    Serena Williams
    Via Wikimedia
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Chicago Tribune / Getty
    Alex Rodriguez
    Via Chicago Tribune / Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Wikimedia
    Tom Brady
    Via Wikimedia
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Wikimedia
    Dwight Howard
    Via Wikimedia
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Alex Rodriguez.

    Rodriguez told ESPN that he plans to retire after his contract with the New York Yankees ends. The MLB star was suspended for the 2014 season after for the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Want to get better at the BuzzFeed News quiz?

Download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS or Android now! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS or Android now!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT