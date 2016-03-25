Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?
Authorities are investigating connections between the Brussels and Paris attacks, comedian Garry Shandling died, and there was a surprising twist in the Apple versus FBI saga. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.
-
1. Brussels Attacks
Sources told BuzzFeed News that the terrorists who bombed two crowded Belgian commuter hubs had planned to attack after Easter but changed the date. Why?Police arrested Paris attacks suspect Salah AbdeslamThey were ordered to do soTheir plan was leakedThere was no reason
It's the arrest of Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam.
The attackers who bombed a Brussels airport and metro station on Tuesday, killing more than 30 people, initially planned to strike the day after Easter but changed course after Abdeslam's arrest, sources told BuzzFeed News.
-
2. U.S. Presidential Race
Which state did both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton lose in Tuesday's presidential primaries?ArizonaIdahoFloridaUtah
It's Utah.
Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz won Utah, but Trump and Clinton easily won the Arizona presidential primaries (the biggest voting contest of the night) and solidified their leads.
-
3. Garry Shandling
Comedian Garry Shandling died this week at the age of 66. He was best known for which influential sitcom?Saturday Night Live30 RockThe Larry Sanders ShowThe Late Late Show
It's The Larry Sanders Show.
Shandling became famous during the 1970s and was best known for the HBO seriesThe Larry Sanders Show and the 1986 Showtime sitcom It’s Garry Shandling’s Show, which ran for four years and was nominated for four Emmys.
-
4. The "Butcher of Bosnia"
A UN-backed tribunal found former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadžić guilty of genocide on Thursday. He was held responsible for the massacre of how many Muslim men and boys?2,0004,0008,00012,000
It's 8,000.
The 70-year old, who is nicknamed the "Butcher of Bosnia," was held responsible for the massacre of 8,000 Muslim men and boys by the Bosnian Serb forces under his command. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
-
5. Apple vs. FBI
In a surprise twist, the U.S. government asked that this week's hearing with Apple over a terrorist's locked iPhone be postponed. Why?The FBI was able to unlock the iPhoneThe government changed its mind and sided with AppleA third party told the FBI it could get into the phoneApple turned over the software needed to unlock an iPhone
It's a third party told the FBI it could get into the phone.
Last weekend, an outside party demonstrated to the FBI a method to the San Bernardino shooter's iPhone. However, Attorney General Loretta Lynch and FBI Director James Comey said they still are not sure it will work.
-
6. Rob Ford
Former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford died of cancer this week at the age of 46. What made him so internationally famous?He was involved in a sex tape scandalHe was Toronto's youngest mayorHe was at the center of a crack cocaine scandalHe beat a rare form of cancer
It's he was at the center of a crack cocaine scandal.
In 2013, Gawker reported there was a video of the Toronto mayor smoking crack. It kicked off a spree where each Rob Ford story seemed more unbelievable than the last. He became a household name around the world.
-
7. LGBT Rights
Which state has a new law that allows LGBT discrimination and bans transgender people from certain restrooms?FloridaKentuckyNorth CarolinaSouth Dakota
It's North Carolina.
Gov. Pat McCrory signed the bill into law late Wednesday night, citing North Carolina residents’ expectation of privacy and “basic community norms.” Republicans had unveiled the legislation that morning, arguing the measure was needed to protect women from transgender people and sexual predators.
-
8. Jian Ghomeshi
Former CBC broadcaster Jian Ghomeshi faced five charges of sexual assault. On Thursday, a judge decided he was...GuiltyNot guilty
It's not guilty.
Ghomeshi was found not guilty on all charges in a Toronto courtroom. The judge repeatedly cited what he saw as inconsistencies and even attempts to mislead the court by the complainants.
-
9. Leaving the Game
Which sports star said they're retiring after the 2017 season?Serena WilliamsVia WikimediaAlex RodriguezVia Chicago Tribune / GettyTom BradyVia WikimediaDwight HowardVia Wikimedia
It's Alex Rodriguez.
Rodriguez told ESPN that he plans to retire after his contract with the New York Yankees ends. The MLB star was suspended for the 2014 season after for the use of performance-enhancing drugs.
Want to get better at the BuzzFeed News quiz?
-
Contact BuzzFeed News at bfnews@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.