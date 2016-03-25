Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

Former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford died of cancer this week at the age of 46. What made him so internationally famous?

He was at the center of a crack cocaine scandal

Correct! Wrong! It's he was at the center of a crack cocaine scandal.

In 2013, Gawker reported there was a video of the Toronto mayor smoking crack. It kicked off a spree where each Rob Ford story seemed more unbelievable than the last. He became a household name around the world.