Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?
1. Nominated to the Supreme Court
Whom did President Obama nominate to the U.S. Supreme Court to succeed Justice Antonin Scalia?Jane L. KellyKetanji Brown JacksonMerrick GarlandSri Srinivasan
It’s Merrick Garland, a chief federal appeals court judge.
Garland, 63, is a surprising pick from a president who has discussed his desire to remake the federal courts — both in terms of traditional diversity but also in terms of experiential diversity.
2. Russia in Syria
President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he will be pulling most of Russia’s military out of Syria. When did Russia start conducting airstrikes in the war-torn country?JanuaryNovemberSeptemberDecember
It’s September.
The first Russian warplanes left Syria less than 24 hours after Putin announced Russia would pull most of its military out of the war zone. Moscow began conducting airstrikes in September to help Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's offensive against rebel and jihadist groups.
3. U.S. Presidential Race
Donald Trump dominated (again) in Tuesday’s voting contests. BUT Trump was denied a major victory by Gov. John Kasich, who won his home state. What was it?FloridaOhioMissouriIllinois
It's Ohio.
An elated Kasich took his home state of Ohio for his first primary win, denying Trump a major win that would have cleared him out of the race. Trump did take Sen. Marco Rubio's home state of Florida, and Rubio ended his campaign that night.
4. FIFA
FIFA has admitted that officials accepted a $10 million bribe from which country related to the 2010 World Cup?BrazilSouth AfricaGermany
It's South Africa.
FIFA admitted for the first time Wednesday that its officials accepted bribes in exchange for awarding World Cup hosting, including a $10 million bribe from South Africa to host the 2010 World Cup.
5. Protests in Brazil
Why have millions of Brazilians been protesting over the past few days?The government's reaction to the Zika virusCorruption at FIFAGang violenceGovernment corruption
It's government corruption.
The demonstrators are calling for President Dilma Rousseff to be impeached and for stronger investigations into money laundering and corruption.
6. Free Burritos for Everyone
There's no such thing as a free lunch. About how many free burritos did Chipotle say it handed out to prove their food was safe?1 million575,0005 million3.5 million
7. Orcas at SeaWorld
SeaWorld said Thursday that it will end its controversial orca breeding program. What does this include?It’ll shut down its breeding facilities for good.It’ll phase out its theatrical killer whale shows.It’ll no longer breed the orcas in captivity.All of the above
It's all of the above.
SeaWorld said it will no longer breed the orcas in captivity and will phase out its theatrical shows. The company said it planned to replace these shows with “new inspiring, natural orca encounters.”
8. What's Up at Instagram
What announcement did Instagram make this week?It's introducing an algorithm.It's making you pay for premium filters.It's removing ads and sponsored posts.It's partnering with Tinder.
It's that it's introducing an algorithm.
The platform says it will reorder posts to display “the moments we believe you will care about the most.” With the move, Instagram becomes the latest social platform to introduce algorithmic filtering to its feed.
9. Hello, Harrison Ford
It’s official. Disney announced that on July 19, 2019, Harrison Ford will return to the screen in which series?Star WarsVia WikimediaEnder's GameVia WikimediaIndiana JonesVia WikimediaBlade RunnerVia Wikimedia
It's Indiana Jones.
Ford will return as Indiana Jones in the series’ fifth film. Steven Spielberg, who directed all four previous films, will helm the as-yet-untitled project.
