Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

Donald Trump dominated (again) in Tuesday’s voting contests. BUT Trump was denied a major victory by Gov. John Kasich, who won his home state. What was it?

Correct! Wrong! It's Ohio.

An elated Kasich took his home state of Ohio for his first primary win, denying Trump a major win that would have cleared him out of the race. Trump did take Sen. Marco Rubio's home state of Florida, and Rubio ended his campaign that night.