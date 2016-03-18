BuzzFeed News

Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

President Obama announced his Supreme Court nominee, presidential candidates had another big Tuesday vote, and Harrison Ford is coming back to the big screen. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.

Posted on March 18, 2016, at 7:13 a.m. ET

  1. 1. Nominated to the Supreme Court

    Reuters

    Whom did President Obama nominate to the U.S. Supreme Court to succeed Justice Antonin Scalia?

    Jane L. Kelly
    Ketanji Brown Jackson
    Merrick Garland
    Sri Srinivasan
    It’s Merrick Garland, a chief federal appeals court judge.

    Garland, 63, is a surprising pick from a president who has discussed his desire to remake the federal courts — both in terms of traditional diversity but also in terms of experiential diversity.

  2. 2. Russia in Syria

    AFP / Getty Images

    President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he will be pulling most of Russia’s military out of Syria. When did Russia start conducting airstrikes in the war-torn country?

    January
    November
    September
    December
    It’s September.

    The first Russian warplanes left Syria less than 24 hours after Putin announced Russia would pull most of its military out of the war zone. Moscow began conducting airstrikes in September to help Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's offensive against rebel and jihadist groups.

  3. 3. U.S. Presidential Race

    Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

    Donald Trump dominated (again) in Tuesday’s voting contests. BUT Trump was denied a major victory by Gov. John Kasich, who won his home state. What was it?

    Florida
    Ohio
    Missouri
    Illinois
    It's Ohio.

    An elated Kasich took his home state of Ohio for his first primary win, denying Trump a major win that would have cleared him out of the race. Trump did take Sen. Marco Rubio's home state of Florida, and Rubio ended his campaign that night.

  4. 4. FIFA

    Michael Probst / AP

    FIFA has admitted that officials accepted a $10 million bribe from which country related to the 2010 World Cup?

    Brazil
    South Africa
    Germany
    It's South Africa.

    FIFA admitted for the first time Wednesday that its officials accepted bribes in exchange for awarding World Cup hosting, including a $10 million bribe from South Africa to host the 2010 World Cup.

  5. 5. Protests in Brazil

    Mario Tama / Getty Images

    Why have millions of Brazilians been protesting over the past few days?

    The government's reaction to the Zika virus
    Corruption at FIFA
    Gang violence
    Government corruption
    It's government corruption.

    The demonstrators are calling for President Dilma Rousseff to be impeached and for stronger investigations into money laundering and corruption.

  6. 6. Free Burritos for Everyone

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

    There's no such thing as a free lunch. About how many free burritos did Chipotle say it handed out to prove their food was safe?

    1 million
    575,000
    5 million
    3.5 million
    It's around 3.5 million burritos.

    Chipotle handed out around 3.5 million free burritos to prove their food was safe amid health concerns and to make its restaurants less “eerie” to customers, the chain’s executives said Wednesday.

  7. 7. Orcas at SeaWorld

    Mike Blake / Reuters

    SeaWorld said Thursday that it will end its controversial orca breeding program. What does this include?

    It’ll shut down its breeding facilities for good.
    It’ll phase out its theatrical killer whale shows.
    It’ll no longer breed the orcas in captivity.
    All of the above
    It's all of the above.

    SeaWorld said it will no longer breed the orcas in captivity and will phase out its theatrical shows. The company said it planned to replace these shows with “new inspiring, natural orca encounters.”

  8. 8. What's Up at Instagram

    Instagram

    What announcement did Instagram make this week?

    It's introducing an algorithm.
    It's making you pay for premium filters.
    It's removing ads and sponsored posts.
    It's partnering with Tinder.
    It's that it's introducing an algorithm.

    The platform says it will reorder posts to display “the moments we believe you will care about the most.” With the move, Instagram becomes the latest social platform to introduce algorithmic filtering to its feed.

  9. 9. Hello, Harrison Ford

    It’s official. Disney announced that on July 19, 2019, Harrison Ford will return to the screen in which series?

    Via Wikimedia
    Star Wars
    Via Wikimedia
    Via Wikimedia
    Ender's Game
    Via Wikimedia
    Via Wikimedia
    Indiana Jones
    Via Wikimedia
    Via Wikimedia
    Blade Runner
    Via Wikimedia
    It's Indiana Jones.

    Ford will return as Indiana Jones in the series’ fifth film. Steven Spielberg, who directed all four previous films, will helm the as-yet-untitled project.

