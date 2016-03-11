Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?
European Union leaders had a summit on the deepening global refugee crisis, the U.S. had its hottest winter on record, and Beatles producer George Martin died. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.
1. U.S. Presidential Race
When asked directly during Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate if Donald Trump was a racist, candidates Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton responded by saying what?“Without a doubt""No""He might be"There was no direct answer
It's that neither candidate answered.
Asked directly at Wednesday’s Democratic debate whether Donald Trump is a racist, neither candidate answered. Campaign officials argued there’s a distinction between condemning comments and actually judging a person’s character broadly.
2. Refugee Crisis
European Union and Turkish leaders met this week to figure out a plan to solve the deepening refugee crisis. What was the finalized deal?Allocating an additional 10,000 refugees to every EU nationFor Turkey to “take back” refugeesA final deal was not reachedProviding 2 million euros to Turkey to help stem flow of refugees
It's that a final deal has not yet been reached
Negotiations were delayed after Turkey made new demands on the EU. Leaders will reconvene in a week’s time to finalize a deal.
3. Nancy Reagan
Former first lady Nancy Reagan died Sunday at the age of 94. The widow of former President Ronald Reagan served as the face of which famous campaign?"Don't Drink and Drive""Yes I Mind""Just Say No""Break the Habit!"
It's "Just Say No."
Later in her time as first lady, Nancy Reagan served as the public face of the famous anti-drug “Just Say No” campaign. She was also involved in her husband’s campaign and presidency, and was known by many as one of his most trusted advisers.
4. Scandal In Brazil
Brazil has charged former President Lula da Silva in a corruption scandal that involves many politicians and is centered around which oil company?GazpromExxonMobilPetrobrasBP
It's Petrobras.
The investigation into Petrobras, known as Operation Car Wash, has led to the arrests of Brazilian executives and politicians on allegations of bribery and overcharging contracts and using some the proceeds to finance political campaigns.
5. Uterus Transplant
An experimental uterus transplant failed, doctors announced Wednesday. They had previously said the surgery was a success. How many uterus transplants had previously been performed in the U.S.?OneZeroFiveTwo
It's zero.
It was the first uterus transplant performed in the U.S. The procedure marked the first of 10 such surgeries to occur as part of a landmark study in the U.S., but it is not unprecedented globally.
6. Maria Sharapova
What surprise announcement did tennis champion Maria Sharapova make this week?She’s retiring from professional tennisShe's getting shoulder surgery and has to take a hiatusShe failed a drug testShe's pregnant
It's that she failed a drug test.
Sponsors have begun cutting ties with the Russian tennis star after she announced Wednesday that she failed a drug test and would take a hiatus from the sport. “I was given this medicine by my doctor for several health issues I was having back in 2006,” she said of the drug.
7. Burning Up
America just had its warmest winter on record, scientists said. What was partially responsible for the extreme heat?Fire tornadoesLa NiñaEl NiñoNorth Atlantic Oscillation
It's El Niño.
Across the globe, El Niño and other phenomena drove temperatures through the roof in recent months. “January is the warmest on record and El Niño increases the odds of continuing very warm temperatures,” scientist John Fasullo said.
8. Restaurants In The U.S.
How much did the number of independent restaurants in the U.S. shrink by between fall 2014 and fall 2015?7,1006,5008,2005,000
It's 7,100.
Americans are increasingly choosing chain restaurants over independent eateries, new research shows. As a result, the number of independent restaurants had shrunk by more than 7,100 last fall compared with a year earlier.
9. George Martin
British producer George Martin, who was known as the “fifth Beatle,” died at the age of 90. What year did Martin sign the Beatles to their first label contract?1960195519621969
It's 1962.
He is credited with signing the Beatles to their first label contract in 1962 and worked on almost all their songs. Martin won half a dozen Grammy awards and was inducted into Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.
