Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are widening their leads in the presidential race, NASA astronaut Scott Kelly returned to Earth, and North Korea is in trouble with the United Nations. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.

Posted on March 4, 2016, at 5:32 a.m. ET

  1. 1. U.S. Presidential Race

    Andrew Harnik / AP

    Super Tuesday was Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton’s night. Clinton swept up eight of 12 possible victories and Trump won seven of 11 states. Which candidate came in third for most states won?

    Marco Rubio
    Bernie Sanders
    Ted Cruz
    Ben Carson
    Correct!
    It's Bernie Sanders.

    Sanders won four states: Vermont, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Minnesota. He made his speech early after winning his home state of Vermont and reminded supporters that he could still pull in a huge number of delegates and remain competitive.

  2. 2. Fighting Zika

    Mario Tama / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com

    Which company announced that it is granting Unicef $1 million for its Zika-prevention efforts?

    Facebook
    Apple
    Google
    Twitter
    Correct!
    It's Google.

    The $1 million grant to Unicef will go toward developing diagnostics and vaccines, as well as curbing the population of mosquitoes that transmit the Zika virus, the company said.

  3. 3. Global Refugee Crisis

    Panayotis Tzamaros / AFP / Getty Images

    The United Nations said 131,724 refugees and migrants arrived in Europe during which time frame?

    The first half of 2014
    December 2015
    January and February of 2016
    February 2016
    Correct!
    It's January and February of 2016.

    The number of refugees crossing the Mediterranean into Europe in 2016 is fast approaching the figure for the entire first half of 2015, according to the UN refugee agency. It warned that Europe is on the cusp of a “self-induced humanitarian crisis.”

  4. 4. North Korea

    Ed Jones / AFP / Getty Images

    Why did the United Nations slap an insane number of sanctions on North Korea this week?

    For its treatment of prisoners
    For escalating tensions with South Korea
    For its recent nuclear test
    For detaining journalists
    Correct!
    It's for its recent nuclear test.

    The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday rebuked North Korea for its recent nuclear test. The country conducted its fourth-ever nuclear detonation in January.

  5. 5. Back On Earth

    Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images

    NASA astronaut Scott Kelly landed back on Earth this week after spending how long in space?

    200 days
    520 days
    340 days
    175 days
    Correct!
    It's 340 days.

    Kelly made a safe return to Earth after spending a record-setting 340 days in space, the longest trip for a NASA astronaut.

  6. 6. Media Censorship In China

    weibo.com

    What is the latest example of media censorship in China?

    Officials are blocking Facebook
    Literature featuring gay characters is now banned from entering the country
    Officials implemented new Twitter guidelines
    Regulations are blocking programs that feature gay characters
    Correct!
    It's that regulations are blocking programs that feature gay characters.

    They are part of a new series of measures to tighten control on media and the arts in the country. Though the document does not technically have the force of law, several shows that might not meet the requirements have recently disappeared from streaming sites.

  7. 7. MLB's Domestic Violence Policy

    Doug Pensinger / Getty Images

    The MLB issued its first suspension for domestic violence allegations this week. Which player is out for 30 games?

    Dodgers' Matt Kemp
    Yankees' Aroldis Chapman
    Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw
    Yankees' Alex Rodriguez
    Correct!
    It's Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman.

    It was announced in January that Chapman would not face criminal charges for an alleged October 2015 incident involving his girlfriend. Under MLB’s new domestic violence policy, a suspension is not dependent on a criminal conviction.

  8. 8. Academy Awards

    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    Leonardo DiCaprio finally won an Oscar at this year's Academy Awards. Which film was he in?

    Mad Max: Fury Road
    Room
    Brooklyn
    The Revenant
    Correct!
    It's The Revenant

    It was the actor's sixth nomination. And Spotlight won for Best Picture.

