Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are widening their leads in the presidential race, NASA astronaut Scott Kelly returned to Earth, and North Korea is in trouble with the United Nations. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.
-
1. U.S. Presidential Race
Super Tuesday was Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton’s night. Clinton swept up eight of 12 possible victories and Trump won seven of 11 states. Which candidate came in third for most states won?Marco RubioBernie SandersTed CruzBen Carson
It's Bernie Sanders.
Sanders won four states: Vermont, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Minnesota. He made his speech early after winning his home state of Vermont and reminded supporters that he could still pull in a huge number of delegates and remain competitive.
-
2. Fighting Zika
Which company announced that it is granting Unicef $1 million for its Zika-prevention efforts?Apple
It's Google.
The $1 million grant to Unicef will go toward developing diagnostics and vaccines, as well as curbing the population of mosquitoes that transmit the Zika virus, the company said.
-
3. Global Refugee Crisis
The United Nations said 131,724 refugees and migrants arrived in Europe during which time frame?The first half of 2014December 2015January and February of 2016February 2016
It's January and February of 2016.
The number of refugees crossing the Mediterranean into Europe in 2016 is fast approaching the figure for the entire first half of 2015, according to the UN refugee agency. It warned that Europe is on the cusp of a “self-induced humanitarian crisis.”
-
4. North Korea
Why did the United Nations slap an insane number of sanctions on North Korea this week?For its treatment of prisonersFor escalating tensions with South KoreaFor its recent nuclear testFor detaining journalists
It's for its recent nuclear test.
The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday rebuked North Korea for its recent nuclear test. The country conducted its fourth-ever nuclear detonation in January.
-
5. Back On Earth
NASA astronaut Scott Kelly landed back on Earth this week after spending how long in space?200 days520 days340 days175 days
It's 340 days.
Kelly made a safe return to Earth after spending a record-setting 340 days in space, the longest trip for a NASA astronaut.
-
6. Media Censorship In China
What is the latest example of media censorship in China?Officials are blocking FacebookLiterature featuring gay characters is now banned from entering the countryOfficials implemented new Twitter guidelinesRegulations are blocking programs that feature gay characters
It's that regulations are blocking programs that feature gay characters.
They are part of a new series of measures to tighten control on media and the arts in the country. Though the document does not technically have the force of law, several shows that might not meet the requirements have recently disappeared from streaming sites.
-
7. MLB's Domestic Violence Policy
The MLB issued its first suspension for domestic violence allegations this week. Which player is out for 30 games?Dodgers' Matt KempYankees' Aroldis ChapmanDodgers' Clayton KershawYankees' Alex Rodriguez
It's Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman.
It was announced in January that Chapman would not face criminal charges for an alleged October 2015 incident involving his girlfriend. Under MLB’s new domestic violence policy, a suspension is not dependent on a criminal conviction.
-
8. Academy Awards
Leonardo DiCaprio finally won an Oscar at this year's Academy Awards. Which film was he in?Mad Max: Fury RoadRoomBrooklynThe Revenant
It's The Revenant
It was the actor's sixth nomination. And Spotlight won for Best Picture.
Do you want to get better at the BuzzFeed News quiz? Then download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS or Android now!
-
Contact BuzzFeed News at bfnews@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.