Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

news / quiz

Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

Apple is still battling the FBI, President Obama announced a plan to close Guantánamo Bay, and a random teen is the newest internet king. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.

Posted on February 26, 2016, at 6:03 a.m. ET

  1. 1. Republican Nomination

    Which Republican presidential candidate said this after Donald Trump's big win in the Nevada caucuses on Tuesday? "Only one campaign has beaten Donald Trump and can beat Donald Trump."

    Via Matthew Cavanaugh / Getty Images
    Dr. Ben Carson
    Via Matthew Cavanaugh / Getty Images
    Via David J. Phillip / AP
    Florida Sen. Marco Rubio
    Via David J. Phillip / AP
    Via Sean Rayford / Getty Images
    Texas Sen. Ted Cruz
    Via Sean Rayford / Getty Images
    Via Dominick Reuter / AFP / Getty Images
    Ohio Gov. John Kasich
    Via Dominick Reuter / AFP / Getty Images
    It’s Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

    However, Cruz has had a difficult week. He came in third place behind Trump and Rubio in Nevada, and he finished third in the South Carolina primary, casting doubt on his strategy for Super Tuesday, which is March 1.

  2. 2. Guantánamo Bay

    Charles Dharapak / AP

    President Obama on Tuesday unveiled a plan to close the detention center at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. How many detainees remain at the facility?

    56
    91
    300
    196
    It's 91.

    The plan recommends moving 35 of the 91 remaining detainees to other countries and the rest to U.S. soil but does not formally endorse an alternative detention facility. Republican leaders have long opposed bringing suspected terrorists to domestic prisons.

  3. 3. Crisis In Syria

    Courtesy of Daraya Local Council Media Office

    U.S. and Russian diplomats reached an agreement that could bring a partial cease-fire to Syria. The country has been ravaged by an ongoing war between which groups?

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
    ISIS and al-Qaeda
    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime and rebel factions
    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin
    It's Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime and rebel factions.

    If it goes into effect, the truce would end a years-long conflict between Assad, who is backed by Russia and Iran, and several rebel factions, some of whom are backed by the U.S. and its allies.

  4. 4. Apple Vs. The FBI

    Michaela Rehle / Reuters

    It's not just San Bernardino: The U.S. government wants Apple to pull data from iOS devices in how many other active cases?

    5
    12
    17
    24
    It's 12.

    As the FBI and Apple clash over unlocking one encrypted iPhone in San Bernardino, a new document reveals government plans to extract information from iOS devices in 12 other active cases in the U.S. A growing list of tech giants is vowing to file friend-of-the-court briefs, defending Apple’s position that the company should not be forced to hack into a confiscated iPhone.

  5. 5. The Death Of Eric Garner

    Eduardo Munoz / Reuters

    The hospital that sent paramedics to treat Eric Garner, who died after he was placed in a chokehold by a police officer, has agreed to pay his family $1 million. Where is the hospital located?

    Houston
    Chicago
    Staten Island
    Baltimore
    It's Staten Island.

    The agreement with Richmond University Medical Center is separate from the $5.9 million settlement New York City paid the family in July. Garner, a 43-year old resident of Staten Island, died July 17, 2014, after a New York police officer put him in a chokehold during an attempted arrest over selling untaxed cigarettes.

  6. 6. 88th Academy Awards

    Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

    The 88th Academy Awards is on Sunday. Which of these was not nominated for Best Actor?

    Michael Fassbender
    Leonardo DiCaprio
    Will Smith
    Matt Damon
    It's Will Smith.

    In fact, none of the people nominated for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, or Best Supporting Actress are performers of color. Following the lead of celebrities like Jada Pinkett Smith and Spike Lee, a number of rallies will take place Sunday to protest the Oscars' lack of diversity.

  7. 7. LGBT Rights

    Reuters

    Which country's senate signed off on a bill this week that creates a civil union status for same-sex couples?

    Italy
    Greece
    Russia
    Germany
    It's Italy.

    The bill must now be approved by the parliament’s lower house. However, if the legislation is adopted in its current form, it will not be an end to the fight over same-sex couples’ rights. The government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi traded away provisions important to LGBT activists.

  8. 8. WTF With The Teens?

    This fine young teen is now famous after a video of him went viral. What is his name?

    Josh
    Scott
    Daniel
    Ben
    It's Daniel. Also known as "Damn Daniel."

    The video of a teen with a bizarre voiceover repeating the phrase “Damn, Daniel” over and over again has gone insanely viral recently, with about 45 million views.

