Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

It's not just San Bernardino: The U.S. government wants Apple to pull data from iOS devices in how many other active cases?

Correct! Wrong! It's 12.

As the FBI and Apple clash over unlocking one encrypted iPhone in San Bernardino, a new document reveals government plans to extract information from iOS devices in 12 other active cases in the U.S. A growing list of tech giants is vowing to file friend-of-the-court briefs, defending Apple’s position that the company should not be forced to hack into a confiscated iPhone.