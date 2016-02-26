Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?
Apple is still battling the FBI, President Obama announced a plan to close Guantánamo Bay, and a random teen is the newest internet king. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.
-
1. Republican Nomination
Which Republican presidential candidate said this after Donald Trump's big win in the Nevada caucuses on Tuesday? "Only one campaign has beaten Donald Trump and can beat Donald Trump."Dr. Ben CarsonVia Matthew Cavanaugh / Getty ImagesFlorida Sen. Marco RubioVia David J. Phillip / APTexas Sen. Ted CruzVia Sean Rayford / Getty ImagesOhio Gov. John KasichVia Dominick Reuter / AFP / Getty Images
It’s Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
However, Cruz has had a difficult week. He came in third place behind Trump and Rubio in Nevada, and he finished third in the South Carolina primary, casting doubt on his strategy for Super Tuesday, which is March 1.
-
2. Guantánamo Bay
President Obama on Tuesday unveiled a plan to close the detention center at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. How many detainees remain at the facility?5691300196
It's 91.
The plan recommends moving 35 of the 91 remaining detainees to other countries and the rest to U.S. soil but does not formally endorse an alternative detention facility. Republican leaders have long opposed bringing suspected terrorists to domestic prisons.
-
3. Crisis In Syria
U.S. and Russian diplomats reached an agreement that could bring a partial cease-fire to Syria. The country has been ravaged by an ongoing war between which groups?Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip ErdoğanISIS and al-QaedaSyrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime and rebel factionsSyrian President Bashar al-Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin
It's Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime and rebel factions.
If it goes into effect, the truce would end a years-long conflict between Assad, who is backed by Russia and Iran, and several rebel factions, some of whom are backed by the U.S. and its allies.
-
4. Apple Vs. The FBI
It's not just San Bernardino: The U.S. government wants Apple to pull data from iOS devices in how many other active cases?5121724
It's 12.
As the FBI and Apple clash over unlocking one encrypted iPhone in San Bernardino, a new document reveals government plans to extract information from iOS devices in 12 other active cases in the U.S. A growing list of tech giants is vowing to file friend-of-the-court briefs, defending Apple’s position that the company should not be forced to hack into a confiscated iPhone.
-
5. The Death Of Eric Garner
The hospital that sent paramedics to treat Eric Garner, who died after he was placed in a chokehold by a police officer, has agreed to pay his family $1 million. Where is the hospital located?HoustonChicagoStaten IslandBaltimore
It's Staten Island.
The agreement with Richmond University Medical Center is separate from the $5.9 million settlement New York City paid the family in July. Garner, a 43-year old resident of Staten Island, died July 17, 2014, after a New York police officer put him in a chokehold during an attempted arrest over selling untaxed cigarettes.
-
6. 88th Academy Awards
The 88th Academy Awards is on Sunday. Which of these was not nominated for Best Actor?Michael FassbenderLeonardo DiCaprioWill SmithMatt Damon
It's Will Smith.
In fact, none of the people nominated for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, or Best Supporting Actress are performers of color. Following the lead of celebrities like Jada Pinkett Smith and Spike Lee, a number of rallies will take place Sunday to protest the Oscars' lack of diversity.
-
7. LGBT Rights
Which country's senate signed off on a bill this week that creates a civil union status for same-sex couples?ItalyGreeceRussiaGermany
It's Italy.
The bill must now be approved by the parliament’s lower house. However, if the legislation is adopted in its current form, it will not be an end to the fight over same-sex couples’ rights. The government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi traded away provisions important to LGBT activists.
-
8. WTF With The Teens?
This fine young teen is now famous after a video of him went viral. What is his name?JoshScottDanielBen
It's Daniel. Also known as "Damn Daniel."
The video of a teen with a bizarre voiceover repeating the phrase “Damn, Daniel” over and over again has gone insanely viral recently, with about 45 million views.
Want to get better at the BuzzFeed News quiz? Download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS or Android now!
-
Contact BuzzFeed News at bfnews@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.