Weekend Reads: Metro Boomin, Grief, And Mariah Carey

Our special guest this week is BuzzFeed Canada’s Scaachi Koul, talking about some of her favorite stories she read recently.

There’s not a single meme in the history of the internet that I have loved more than Young Metro, so this profile on Metro Boomin (He’s 22! How?!?!) is just so delicious. Likeability is underrated, but doesn't he just seem like the nicest guy? Sometimes it's reassuring just to read about a cool guy being cool.

Writing about grief is one of the hardest things to pull off, so “A Grief Like This” by Chantal Braganza on her miscarriage is so heartbreaking, and yet so satisfying to read. I hope you like crying.

It doesn’t matter how you feel about Mariah Carey, this oral history on eight of her songs is a great read solely for the details about the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. “He’s sitting there picking food out of his teeth — he pulled a piece of food out of his mouth so big it was scary.” Everything else is obsolete. ODB forever.