Trump At Davos Says His Ability To Build Things And Make Money Prepared Him To Be President

The president was pleased with the size of the crowds at Davos, who pushed and shoved to get into this speech.

Let's set the scene:

President Donald Trump delivered a standard "America First" teleprompter speech to global elites gathered at the World Economic Forum at Davos on Friday, but lit up when asked in a later question-and-answer session what in his background prepared him to become president of the United States.

Trump's address was highly anticipated not just for his message, but because hours earlier it was reported that he previously tried to fire the special counsel investigating whether his presidential campaign colluded with Russia. (The counsel, Robert Mueller, was ultimately not fired.)

Before his speech, Trump called the report, “Fake news. Fake news. Typical New York Times. Fake stories.”

After weeks of behind-the-back trash talking from global elites, the crowd had a see-saw reaction to Trump. They lined up to gain access to his speech as if he were a rock star, with one woman, who was nearly trampled as people pushed and shoved to get in, saying “I can’t believe this is all for Trump."

“It’s like trying to get into a Rolling Stones concert,” said one German journalist waiting in the massive, sweaty crowd.

But World Economic Forum leader Klaus Schwab, while introducing Trump, was booed at his own event for saying, "I’m aware that your strong leadership is open to misconceptions and biased interpretations."

And when Schwab said, "Mr President, you cannot imagine how much we are looking forward to your speech,” there were laughs around the room.

Still, despite many rumors of a planned walkout, nothing happened. Trump ended his speech to applause.