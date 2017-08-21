The United States Just Witnessed A Rare And Awesome Coast-To-Coast Total Solar Eclipse

It was the first total solar eclipse to sweep the US coast to coast in nearly a century — starting in Oregon and coming to an end in South Carolina.

* Tens of millions of Americans from across the country watched an extremely rare sight — a total solar eclipse that ran from coast to coast, Oregon to South Carolina. The last time something like this happened was 1918.

* The moon blocked out the face of the sun during normal daylight hours, causing darkness and doing things like changing weather patterns, startling some animals, and just being very cool and creepy to us humans.

* A 70-mile-wide swath of land was in the "path of totality" — meaning that people there saw the moon fully block out the sun, called the umbra. The rest of the country saw the moon partially block it, called the penumbra.

* President Trump watched from the Truman Balcony. Other people watched from fields and campsites with eclipse glasses or with cereal boxes. Here you can look at people looking at the eclipse.

* Of course, some people said they looked right at the eclipse and hurt their eyes. Smdh. Trump also looked at it but appeared to be fine.

* This is a handy guide to everything you needed to know about the eclipse.

* BuzzFeed News was live from Oregon and Idaho. Check out our feed here and relive this great moment in ~nature~.