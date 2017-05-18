An 18-Year-Old Tourist Died And 22 Others Were Injured After A Car Drove Into People In Times Square

"There is no indication that this was an act of terrorism," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said of the driver, who was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

A car struck pedestrians in New York City's Times Square on Thursday, killing an 18-year-old woman.

Authorities identified the woman as Alyssa Elsman from Portage, Michigan. Her Facebook profile says she worked at a Sonic Drive-In and graduated from Portage Central High School.

Authorities told reporters 22 other people were injured, four of them critically, in the incident at 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue.

Police said the driver, 26-year-old Bronx resident Richard Rojas, was arrested at the scene. NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill told reporters a preliminary investigation revealed that Rojas had two previous arrests for driving while under the influence of a substance.

Police said they are awaiting results from a toxicology report to determine what substances Rojas was on.

Police said late Thursday that Rojas has been charged with one count of murder, 20 counts of attempted murder, and five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Chief of Manhattan South Detectives William Aubry on Friday said police have obtained a warrant to search Rojas' house. Police already looked through his vehicle and found nothing out of the ordinary, Aubry said.

"Based on the information we have at this moment, there is no indication that this was an act of terrorism," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the Elsman was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said her 13-year-old sister was among the injured victims.

Nigro said four patients were also taken to hospitals with "various traumatic injuries."

"None of the four are right now likely to perish," Nigro said. "Conditions can change. We're very hopeful, the fact they were treated here quickly and removed quickly, that they will survive."

Three other people received serious injuries and 15 others received minor injuries, Nigro said.