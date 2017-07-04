Three Big Things To Know To Start Your Day

North Korea says it has successfully tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile. Nearly 40 states are refusing to cooperate with Donald Trump's voter fraud investigation. And Americans are feasting on an estimated $7.1 billion worth of food and beer this 4th of July weekend.

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES

North Korea says it tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile — potentially its most powerful weapon yet, and possibly capable of reaching the United States.

The announcement came hours after South Korean defense officials saidNorth Korea had launched a missile from the country's North Phyongan province, which was tracked for 37 minutes and reached an altitude of 2,500 kilometers before it fell in the Sea of Japan.

Tuesday's test comes after a series of missile tests this year, as the United States looks to check North Korea's ability to build a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach North America. Trump took to Twitter to criticize North Korea ruler Kim Jong Un and once again ask China to put pressure on him.