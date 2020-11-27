Things We Tried And Liked In 2020
The apps, gadgets, subscriptions, and other things that made 2020 not so, uh, 2020.
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
This year meant huge changes in the way we use technology, from shifting to working from home to figuring out new ways to try and find some joy and connection with people. These are the apps, gadgets, and other tech things (we're using a very broad definition here) that BuzzFeed News staff bought and paid for ourselves and liked enough to recommend to others. We promise, no Zoom. Just so you know, there may be some affiliate links on some of these products.
1. Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB $250 at Amazon
2. Nuuly subscription $88/month
3. Selfie ring light $19.96 at Amazon
4. Cleo app free or $5.99 for Cleo Plus
5. The NYT Cooking app $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year
6. Strava Routes $59.99 per year
7. Bearaby "napper" weighted blanket $249
8. Olaplex No. 3 $28 at Sephora
11. Mini Complete Pot Grow Kit (1/2 Gallon) $40 at A Pot For Pot
12. Below Deck, all possible seasons and variations $14.99 season on iTunes, streaming on Peacock app ($4.99/mo) or Bravo
13. PlayStation 5 $499.99 (currently sold out almost everywhere, check around to find out. Our recs for accessories here)
14. Group WhatsApp free, friends not included
15. Mortal Kombat 11, Ultimate and Aftermath $19.99 for Xbox or PS4 at GameStop
16. Noom app 2 week free trial, six months for $159
17. Seth Skorkowsky’s YouTube channel
18. Google Photos storage plans start at $1.99/month up to $49.99/month
19. A t-shirt made of crabs $48 from Allbirds
20. Tile for my cat $17.99 at Amazon
21. PRW+ Laptop stand that adjusts to standing height $54.90 at Amazon
22. Maven digital clinic $20-$70 per appointment (or free as an employer benefit)
23. Find What Feels Good — the Yoga with Adriene app $99 a year or $9.99 a month
24. Slinky $6.99 at Amazon
25. The Book Bundler $15-20+ per box of 20 used kids’ books
-
Contact BuzzFeed News at bfnews@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.