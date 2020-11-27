Things We Tried And Liked In 2020

Mat Honan

My record player wasn't new to me this year, but in 2020 it went from accessory to companion. Last year I gave away my 20-something-year-old Technics turntable and got this fancy new Audio-Technica with a USB port that (here is the important part) did not need a preamp — this means I can hook it right into my speakers.

I grew up with portable music. Tapes. CDs. MP3s. Streaming. All of these formats also lent themselves to customization, from mixtapes to playlists. But in 2020, I didn't really need portable music. And I also found that I could dedicate time to listening to something, just one thing, all the way through.

Because since all this started, I've been stuck in the same place, day after day, week after week, month after month. I haven't seen a movie or shaken hands or wandered into a store just to check it out. I haven't been inside a bar or a club or even a restaurant. I haven't been on the subway. Or a plane. Or taken my children to a playground. I haven't been to a party. I haven't met anyone new, or had an old friend over for dinner. I haven't seen my mother, who lives far, far away. I don't know when I will.

Sometimes this can feel like a strange dream. Was everything else just something I imagined, long ago?

But at home I can spin my records. I can hear them in all their analog glory the way god and John Vanderslice intended. I can hear the crackle and hiss of their imperfections. And I am forced to listen to them in linear fashion, from start to finish — or at least until the end of one side. There's no skipping. No automatic algorithmically generated next track. It just plays, until it doesn't. It's nice. It's nostalgic.

I don't really know why I bought a model with a USB port. I'm not about to digitize my records. If you want to go cheaper, that's something you could do without. There is so much, it turns out, that you can do without. —Mat Honan