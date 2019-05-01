These Journalists Are Facing Huge Threats And Injustice For Pursuing The Truth

Herika Martinez / AFP / Getty Images

In March 2017, Miroslava Breach Velducea, a correspondent for Mexican outlet La Jornada was murdered in the state of Chihuahua in connection to her reporting on links between politicians and organized crime. Prior to her death, she had received threats on at least three occasions for her reporting. Currently there is one suspect in custody, and the next hearing is expected to take place in the coming months.