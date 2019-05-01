 Skip To Content
These Journalists Are Facing Huge Threats And Injustice For Pursuing The Truth

Press freedoms are under assault around the world. These are the most urgent cases in May.

By BuzzFeed News

Posted on May 1, 2019, at 9:22 a.m. ET

Independent Tanzanian journalist still missing.

Azory Gwanda, a freelance journalist working in rural Tanzania, has been missing since November 21, 2017. Before his disappearance Gwanda had been investigating mysterious killings in his community. The Tanzanian government has so far failed to launch a credible investigation into his case.
Mwananchi Publications Limited

Reuters reporters imprisoned under the Official Secrets Act.

Following their investigation into a security force massacre of Rohingya men and boys in Myanmar&#x27;s western Rakhine State, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were convicted under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act and sentenced to seven years each in prison, even though a policeman testified that they had been entrapped. The Myanmar Supreme Court recently upheld their convictions.
Reuters

Nicaraguan journalists detained amid media crackdown.

In December, Nicaraguan police raided TV station 100% Noticias and arrested station director Miguel Mora and Lucía Pineda, its news director. Both journalists are being held on charges of “inciting hate and violence” and have been denied consistent access to legal services.
Confidencial

Murdered for reporting on corruption and politics.

In March 2017, Miroslava Breach Velducea, a correspondent for Mexican outlet La Jornada was murdered in the state of Chihuahua in connection to her reporting on links between politicians and organized crime. Prior to her death, she had received threats on at least three occasions for her reporting. Currently there is one suspect in custody, and the next hearing is expected to take place in the coming months.
Herika Martinez / AFP / Getty Images

Veteran investigative reporter endured harassment and attacks.

Claudia Duque has endured kidnapping, illegal surveillance, psychological torture, and exile as a result of her work. Colombian courts convicted three high-ranking officers of the Colombian security services for torturing Claudia and her daughter in 2003 and 2004. As of May 2019, all the defendants in the case were free.
Stan Honda

Released from prison, but still behind bars.

Egyptian blogger Alaa Abdelfattah and photographer Mahmoud Abou Zeid (Shawkan) were released this year after spending over five years behind bars. However, both have to report to a police station each evening, and it is up to the police whether they can leave. So far, both have spent every night of their “freedom” behind bars.
Facebook Freedom for Shawkan, Nariman el-Mofty

Imprisoned on anti-state charges for covering conflict.

Aasif Sultan, a reporter with Kashmir Narrator, was accused of promoting militant activites in August 2018, charges which his family and editor have disputed. He has been repeatedly interrogated and asked to reveal sources by police, and has experienced health issues as he remains behind bars. No charges have yet been filed.
Saqib Majeed / Newscom

Justice denied for murdered Saudi journalist.

Months after his brutal murder at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, and despite findings from the CIA that point to the Saudi crown prince’s involvement, there has been no independent UN criminal investigation into the death of the Washington Post columnist. Calls for the White House to release intelligence reports have gone unheeded, along with a deadline to reply to Congress as required under the U.S. Global Magnitsky Act.
Yasin Akgul / AFP / Getty Images

An arrest on false news and cybercrime charges.

In November 2018, Cameroonian journalist Mimi Mefo was arrested on false news and cybercrime charges in connection to her reporting on unrest in the conflict-hit North West and South West Regions of Cameroon. While she was released after four days, she continues to speak out against harassment of journalists throughout Cameroon and the impact of the conflict.
IWMF

Newspaper editor in South Sudan lives under constant threat.

As editor of the Juba Monitor in South Sudan, Nimiriano fights to keep her colleagues out of jail for their reporting, and has in the past been ordered by the government to shut down the paper. She perseveres in spite of arrest threats and constant censorship of her and her colleagues.
Ryan Lenora Brown / Christian Science Monitor

This post was written in cooperation with the One Free Press Coalition.

