Here's What You Need To Know About Day One Of The Republican Convention
Reporting from Cleveland: Bim Adewunmi, Rosie Gray, Tarini Parti, Evan McMorris-Santoro, Darren Sands, Adrian Carrasquillo, McKay Coppins, Matt Stopera, Paul McLeod, Jim Dalrymple, and Mike Hayes.
Here's A Quick Rundown:
- Melania Trump delivered a rare speech about her husband, presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump, on the first night of the Republican convention, telling his supporters that they "have turned this unlikely campaign into a movement that is still gaining in strength and number.'
- "Let's all come together in a national campaign like no other. The race will be hard fought all the way to November. There will be good times and hard times and unexpected turns. It will not be a trump contest without excitement and drama," she said.
- The theme of the first day of the RNC was "Make America Safe Again" — just one day after three police officers were killed in Baton Rouge. The day featured speeches from Marine veterans, the mother of a man killed in the Benghazi attacks, a Wisconsin sheriff, and the Chair of the House Committee on Homeland Security. Check here for a complete list of speakers.
- Chaos at one point erupted on the convention floor after Stop Trump movement supporters tried to force a roll call vote on the convention rules — this would have freed up delegates, who actually pick the nominee, to support whoever they want. The Stop Trump people failed. Here's a full rundown of what actually happened.
- Trump made a wild, WWE-style entrance. But despite his promise of putting on a showy convention, the hall embarrassingly cleared out after Melania spoke even though there were more speeches.
- There were many protests but they've been peaceful. One person was arrested for an unrelated warrant.
- Follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter for the latest news and check out our Facebook Messenger BuzzBot, learn more about it here.
Melania Trump Copied Part of Her Speech From Michelle Obama
Melania Trump delivered a rare speech Monday on the first night of the Republican National Convention about her husband Donald Trump, which shared an almost identical section to first lady Michelle Obama's Democratic convention speech in 2008.
The presumptive Republican nominee's wife discussed the hard work instilled by her parents, treating people with respect, and wanting a better future for children — which were all apparently things she took from Michelle Obama's address.
Melania Trump Delivered A Rare Speech About Her Husband
Here's a rundown of what she said.
buzzfeed.com
ADVERTISEMENT
Trump's entrance into the Republican Convention was...something.
Convention Hall Clears Out After Melania, Speakers Talk To Near-Empty Hall
The convention hall began clearing out as Gen. Michael T. Flynn, (Ret.) was speaking
And then, after that:
Rudy Giuliani roars with convention crowd over Trump's leadership
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani praised Donald Trump's ability to lead and defend the U.S. in a raucous speech on the convention stage.
"What I did for New York, Donald Trump will do for America," he said amid cheers and chants.
Giuliani described Trump as a personal friend for 30 years and a man with a "big heart" who had over the years helped those in need.
"This is a very good and decent man, and he will be a great president," Giuliani said.
To boos from the crowd, Giuliani panned Hillary Clinton's record during and after the Benghazi attack, as well as her stance on immigration.
"Who would trust Hillary Clinton to protect them?" he asked. "I wouldn't. Would you?"
—Claudia Koerner
Melania Trump: Becoming A Citizen The "Greatest Privilege On Planet Earth"
Here's a quick rundown of some of her quotes:
— "I arrived in New York City 20 years ago and I saw both the joys and hardships of daily life. On July 28th, 2006, I was very proud to become citizen of the United States. The greatest privilege on planet Earth. I cannot, or will not take the freedoms this country offers for granted, but these freedoms have come with a price so many times."
— "Let's all come together in a national campaign like no other. The race will be hard fought all the way to November. There will be good times and hard times and unexpected turns. It will not be a trump contest without excitement and drama."
— "These are the values Donald and I will bring to the white house. My husband is ready to lead this great nation. He's ready to fight every day to give our children the better future they deserve. Ladies and gentlemen, Donald J. Trump is ready to serve and lead this country as the next president of the United States."
ADVERTISEMENT
GOP Senate Nominee Darryl Glenn Blasts Hillary Clinton
El Paso County Commissioner Darryl Glenn, who is the Republican nominee for US Senate in Colorado, defended the #BlueLivesMatter movement as he addressed the RNC in Cleveland.
"Quite frankly, somebody with a nice tan needs to say this: All lives matter," Glenn said to enthusiastic applause from the crowd.
Glenn also said Hillary Clinton was "unfit to be president."
"We all know she loves her pantsuits," he said. "But we should send her an email and tell her that she deserves a bright orange jumpsuit." —Ellie Hall
Sheriff David Clarke Speaks In Support Of Trump And Law Enforcement
Sheriff David Clarke of Wisconsin began his speech in support of Trump by mourning the police who recently were killed by lone shooters in Dallas, Texas and Baton Rouge.
"I would like to make something very clear," Clarke began. "Blue Lives Matter!"
He added that thankfully there is some good news for law enforcement this week, "Brian Rice was acquitted on all charges," the Sheriff said, referring to one of the officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray.
Clarke went on to speak about US communities, including black Americans, feeling unsafe in their communities.
"Sometimes Black Lives Matter demonstrations transcends peaceful protest and violates the code of social conduct we live on," Clarke said. "I call it anarchy."
Clarke concluded Trump is the one candidate who can ensure that no American is above the law, and that he will "make sure all people feel they are being treated respectfully and fairly by law enforcement."
Texas Rep. Michael McCaul gave an impassioned speech railing against radical Islamic terrorism at the convention. But his attempt to chant "USA" was a little awkward.
McCaul, the House Homeland Security Committee chairman, had a little trouble staying on tempo with the crowd during the chant.
During his speech, he said Trump was the only candidate who can keep Americans safe.
"This is a dangerous liberal agenda, its time to take back our country and make America safe again," he said.
Mother Of Man Killed In Benghazi Attacks Gives Emotional Address
Patricia Smith, whose son Sean Smith was killed in the 2012 Benghazi attacks, gave an emotional speech that culminated in a call for HIllary Clinton to go to jail.
"The last time I talked to Sean, the night before the terrorist attack, he told me, Mom, I am going to die," Smith said. "All security had been pulled from the embassy, he explained. And when he asked why, he never received a response. Nobody listened. Nobody seemed to care," she continued to boos from the audience.
"Hillary Clinton is a woman, a mother and a grandmother of two," Smith continued, growing visibly emotional. "I am a woman, a mother and a grandmother of two. How could she do this to me?"
Clinton's handling of the Benghazi attacks has been a central GOP focus during her campaign. In late June, the task force investigating Clinton found no evidence of wrongdoing on her behalf. The RNC devoted three segments — three live speakers and a video — to addressing Benghazi,
"If Hillary Clinton can't give us the truth, why should we give her the presidency?" Smith concluded the longest speech delivered that far in the convention to cheers.
"That's right. Hillary for prison. She deserves to be in stripes." —Ema O'Connor
ADVERTISEMENT
Actor Scott Baio told the convention that Clinton is "a woman who feels entitled to the presidency"
The Happy Days and Charles in Charge actor told the Republican National Convention that Hillary Clinton was only running for herself, while Donald Trump wants to give back.
"{He is] a man doing this from the goodness of his heart who genuinely wants to help," he said.
Baio confirmed, however, that Trump is just a man.
"Is Donald Trump a messiah?" he asked the crowd. "No, he's just a man, a man who wants to give back to his country America that has given him so much."
He added that Trump will fix all of the problems currently facing America.
"There's no stability, nothing seems right and all the things that we hold dear are being attacked every single day," Baio said. "We cannot go down this road anymore, we need to stop, we need Donald Trump to fix this."
Former Texas Gov. Rock Perry, Not Mentioning Trump, Introduces Former US Navy Seal
Perry shared the story of how he and his wife Enid met serviceman Marcus Luttrell before his tour in Iraq that won him the Navy Cross and Purple Heart.
"His love for America came through loud and clear," Perry said, describing the day that Texan Lutrell gave the governor and his wife a tour of a Navy base in San Diego. "As we departed that day, I told him, kind of in passing, if you're ever in Austen, come by and see us."
Perry said that this meeting was "by the grace of God," and described how he and Lutrell kept in touch during his deployments.
When Lutrell returned, Perry said, "Darned if he didn't just show up on our doorstep at the Governor's Mansion unannounced with no where else to go. We welcomed him into our home, we helped him get the care that he needed and today he's like a second son."
"Too few of you know the battles that he and thousands of veterans just like him face when they come," Perry said. "Tonight our commitment is this: making America great again means taking care of our veterans."
Perry, notably, didn't mention Trump during his remarks. The former Texas governor previously called Trump's candidacy a "cancer."
Luttrell said, "I challenge all of you to fight for this country and for each and every one of us. Look, the world, outside of our borders, is a dark place, a scary place. America is the light. And her people are the goodness that grows from that. She'll always be worth fighting for and it was my greatest honor to fight for her every day of my adult life."
"To the next generation...Your war is here," he said. "Your people are afraid. I stand among you, walking."
— Ellie Hall
Duck Dynasty's Willie Robertson Opens The Convention Saying Trump "Has Your Back"
Reality television show Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson opened the convention's speeches by launching into a list of similarities between him and Trump.
"We're both successful business men, we both have had hit television shows, and we both have intelligent wives who are much better looking than we are," Willie Robertson said, setting up for the much anticipated speech by Melania Trump.
Robertson said that he supports Trump because the business man knows how to "speak to middle America," unlike "experts" in the media who did not get on the "Trump train," he said.
"When I tell them I'm from Louisiana they start talking all loud and slow," Robertson said, referring to the "liberal media." Trump, the TV personality said, knows how to talk to "regular people like me."
Robertson concluded his speech by saying that growing up "with rednecks," he knows what it's like to get into "occasional disagreements ... sometimes leading to fisticuffs," but it also made him value honesty.
"Trump may not always tell you what you want to hear ... and it may not always be politically correct," Robertson said, "but Trump will also tell you the truth."
Robertson is the CEO of Duck Commander which cells duck-hunting merchandise.
— Ema O'Connor
Republican Rep. Steve King is getting a lot of criticism after he said that white people have contributed "more to civilization" than other groups.
King, from Iowa, made the comments while discussing racial diversity in his party on MSNBC's Republican convention coverage.
King said he was tired of the discussion.
"I would ask you to go back through history and figure out where are these contributions that have been made by these other categories of people that you are talking about, where did any other subgroup of people contribute more to civilization?" he asked the panel.
"Than white people," host Chris Hayes asked.
"Than Western civilization itself," King responded.
People were quick to slam his remarks.
-Stephanie McNeal
ADVERTISEMENT
Republicans Weigh In On The Most Important Debate: Team Kim Or Team Taylor?
Here’s What Actually Happened During The Republican Convention Chaos
CLEVELAND — Anti-Trump delegates staged their last stand on the convention floor on Monday — and came up short, prompting minutes of televised disruptions and confusion in the aftermath as delegates tried to determine exactly what happened.
Their goal was to force the convention to hold a roll call vote that they hoped would reject convention rules, which include clauses requiring delegates to vote for the candidate to which they're bound — and, just as importantly, would become a live televised showcase of anti-Trump discontent.
Those rules were agreed upon in a lengthy committee meeting last week, a vote that dashed the anti-Trump delegates' hopes of becoming unbound and voting their conscience.
On Monday, down to their final hopes, anti-Trump leaders said they had enough support to force a roll call vote of all delegates, but they were foiled at the last minute.
—Rosie Gray and Tarini Parti
Read more here
buzzfeed.com
Rap-Rock Supergroup Prophets of Rage Perform and Protest Outside Convention
Prophets of Rage, a band made up of members of the famous metal and rap groups Cypress Hill, Rage Against the Machine, and Public Enemy — rap-rock groups famous in the late '80s and '90s — gave a free concert outside the convention in an effort to protest Trump.
When BuzzFeed News asked bassist Tim Commerford why he wanted to be outside the convention, he said, "To smash the ballot box."
The group, who are currently at the beginning of their politically inspired "Make America Rage Again" tour, began Monday's show on an actual stage nearby, before leading a march to join protesters outside the RNC.
Shortly before the free concert, the group released a self-titled song, "Prophets of Rage," which is an updated version of Public Enemy's 1988 hit "It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back."
The band formed out of frustration with the current political state of the US, former Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello told Rolling Stone in May.
"We're not a supergroup," Morello said. "We're an elite task force of revolutionary musicians determined to confront this mountain of election year bullshit, and confront it head-on with Marshall stacks blazing."
Watch most of the concert below:
— Ema O'Connor
Trump Fundraiser Quits After Convention Floor Uproar
A lead donor who is raising money for Trump quit Monday after chaos broke out on the convention floor.
Gary Emineth, a former North Dakota GOP chair, told The Hill he thought the Republican National Committee and campaign worked together to kill a vote that could have led to delegates voting for whomever they wanted — leading to moments of mayhem on the convention floor.
"I was on the Trump finance committee and I just resigned because that bully tactic is absurd," Emineth said. "I just texted them right now. Why can't the people be heard? I've been texting Reince for 10 minutes. He said we didn't have the votes. We had 10, 1l states. They peeled people back. They were calling delegations asking people to step off the committee. You don't do this in America. You do this in other countries."
Read more here.
ADVERTISEMENT
Trump Aides in Fender-Bender
The Secret Service said some train staffers were in a fender bender after the candidate departed New York for Cleveland.
There were no injuries.
—Tom Namako
Here Are Some Scenes From The Convention Floor
As you might imagine, there were lots of stars, stripes, and cowboy hats on the floor.
As well as lots of yelling and gesticulating, during the roll call vote debacle.
And sometimes even all of the above.
Some people really want all out with their RNC fashion.
While others brought props.
But it was really mostly yelling and cowboy hats.
— Ema O'Connor
The Republican National Convention got off to a lively start Monday when some of the delegates started shouting for a roll call vote on nomination rules, and people are loving the drama. —Stephanie McNeal
Clyburn: 2016 Election Is "Most Consequential Decision Of My Lifetime"
CLEVELAND — Calling Ohio "ground zero" for voting restrictions that could disenfranchise thousands of voters, Rep. Jim Clyburn said the 2016 election is the "most consequential decision" of his lifetime at a panel on voting rights Monday.
Clyburn, who appeared at the panel discussion titled "United States of Voting", hosted by Rep. Marcia Fudge at Cleveland State University, stressed the magnitude of the election during the Republican National Convention going on just down the road.
"I hear people telling me that they're so upset over what happened in the Congress [over voting rights] that they're going to boycott the voting in November," Clyburn said. "But remember this: When you wake up on November 9, somebody is going to be elected. Whether or not you participate in that process, there is going to be an election and you've got have to ask yourself if you're going to sit at home leaving it up to somebody else to make what is the most consequential decision of my lifetime."
Clyburn said the balance of the Supreme Court could affect immigration policy and a woman's right to chose.
The panel was moderated by MSNBC's Joy Ann Reid and also featured Rep. Bennie Thompson, Ohio State Rep. Stephanie Howse, Julie Fernandes of Open Society Foundations,Camille Wimbish of Ohio Voice, and Mike Brickner of ACLU Ohio.
-Darren Sands
ADVERTISEMENT
Tamir Rice's Mother Says Trump Doesn't Care About Black People
Samaria Rice, whose 12-year-old son Tamir Rice was shot dead by a white Cleveland police officer in 2014, told The Guardian that she had decided to leave her home city while the RNC takes it over for the weekend.
"Donald Trump doesn't really care about the murders of Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, and other young men," Rice said. "I don't really think that he has a need to care, because I don't believe that he cares for African American people anyway."
Instead of watching Trump "bring his entourage down here to mess up this beautiful city," the 39-year-old said, she will be in New York to join Eric Garner's family in mourning the two year anniversary of his death in police custody.
— Ema O'Connor
The delegates are growing increasingly agitated, according to reporters on the ground.
Here's a bit more detail:
—Stephanie McNeal
The convention is erupting into semi-chaos after members of the “Never Trump” movement began loudly calling for a roll call vote.
The vote would allow delegates from each state to individually vote yes or no on the rules of the convention, rather than voting as a group.
This would allow those opposed to Trump to express their opinion he shouldn't be the candidate and that the delegates should be untethered.
The chair of the convention at one point left the stage for several minutes during the melee. The situation led to a lot of confusion.
"I'm not being coy here I have no idea what's going on right now," Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, a Ted Cruz supporter, told CNN.
-Stephanie McNeal
Donald Trump Has to Change "Everything He Says" For Kasich To Speak At Convention
Ohio governor John Kasich said Donald Trump "would have to change everything that he says" in order to speak at the convention.
In an interview with NBC's Lester Holt, Kasich said he has no intention of speaking during this week's convention.
"He'd have to change everything that he says," Kasich said. "We can't be attacking Muslims and Hispanics, and trying to shut down trade, and not caring about the debt. Those are all problems for me. And so it's not — I don't hold any personal animus towards Donald Trump. We just are two companies that have different values, different directions, and different philosophies." —Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
ADVERTISEMENT
Here Is A Schedule Of Key Speakers For The Week
Monday Theme: Make America Safe Again Headline Speakers: Actor Scott Baio Rudy Giuliani Former governor of Texas Rick Perry "Duck Dynasty" star Willie Robertson Retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn Senator Joni Ernst Representative Ryan Zinke Melania Trump
Tuesday Theme: Make America Work Again
Headline Speakers: Ben Carson Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Actress Kimberlin Brown Donald Trump Jr.
Wednesday Theme: Make America First Again Headline Speakers: Eric Trump Senator Ted Cruz Newt Gingrich and Callista Gingrich Mike Pence
Thursday Theme: Make America One Again
Headline speakers: Peter Thiel Reince Priiebus Ivanka Trump Donald Trump
Here is the full list of speakers:
(h/t Politico)
Commerce Over Politics At The T-Shirt Table
BuzzFeed culture writer Bim Adewunmi's first dispatch from Cleveland is a look at the t-shirt vendors cashing in at the RNC.
"There's no trademark on Trump, except for maybe that 'Make America Great Again' thing," one vendor said.
—Bim Adewunmi
Read the full post here.
buzzfeed.com
Donald Trump's running mate Mike Pence maintained a blog on a host of different websites in the 1990s when he was hosting a conservative talk radio show in Indiana.
Through a review of the Internet archive, BuzzFeed News has uncovered some of those blog posts, which provide insight into Pence's career before public service as a host of The Mike Pence Show. Archived websites from the 1990s are sporadic, and those found only represent a tiny fraction of the posts Pence did.
—Andrew Kaczynski
The Best Dressed Delegates Are From Hawaii And Texas
Peter Di Rocco and Nathan Paikai from the Hawaii Leadership Team.
Texans Karen Hale, left, of Guadalupe County, and JoAnn McCracken, whose business card simply reads "Patriot."
—Maggie Schultz
ADVERTISEMENT
The Convention Has Officially Started
The convention began with a moment of silence for fallen police officers.
And here is George Engelbach, a delegate from Missouri.
Donald Trump Might Have Broken Newt And Christie’s Hearts, But They’re Staying True
CLEVELAND — The runners-up that Donald Trump (very) publicly considered and rejected for the vice-presidential spot both spoke in Cleveland on Monday — and both are standing by their man. Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie lavished praise on Trump while addressing the New York delegation, in Gingrich's case; and the Michigan delegation, in Christie's. (Tennessee senator Bob Corker, who was also at one point on Trump's shortlist before removing himself, also spoke at the New York breakfast.) Gingrich highlighted Trump's populist makeover of the Republican Party and claimed he is growing the party by a drastic margin, saying "the challenge for Republicans is to accept the idea that the Republican Party… will be 30 or 40% bigger than it is today and it will all be strangers." The party will be "people you're not used to, they'll talk in ways you're not used to, they'll behave in ways you're not used to," Gingrich said.
Read the full story here.
–Rosie Gray and Tarini Parti
Stephen Colbert Crashed RNC Stage Dressed As Hunger Games Character
Stephen Colbert crashed the stage at the Republican National Convention Sunday night dressed as Caesar Flickerman from "The Hunger Games."
An onlooker captured the moment and posted it to YouTube.
"[Trump] has formed an alliance with Indiana governor Mike Pence," Colbert said in character as Flickerman, before pausing and feigning sleep. "Sorry, I blacked out there for a moment."
He then banged a gavel and said, "It is my honor to hereby launch and begin the 2016 Republican National Hungry For Power Games"
Check here for the full story and video.
–Ellie Hall
ADVERTISEMENT
Protesters Gather In Cleveland
Supporters and protesters are out in Cleveland ahead of the start of the RNC.
Trump protesters can be heard "dump Trump."
Follow BuzzFeed News reporters Mike Hayes, McKay Coppins , Jim Dalrymple II, and Paul McLeod for live updates.
Sherrod Brown: Governor Should Suspend Ohio's Open-Carry Laws During RNC
CINCINNATI — Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown joined calls on Monday for Gov. John Kasich to find a way to temporarily restrict state gun laws for the duration of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.—Ruby Cramer
The head of Cleveland's police union, concerned about violence and unrest in the wake of this summer's deadly shootings against officers, sent a letter to Kasich urging that he suspend open-carry laws in Cuyahoga County until the RNC concludes at the end of this week.
Brown, the Democratic senator from this state, argued that Kasich could do so by calling a special session of the state legislature.
"I would hope that the governor would listen to the police union and suspend conceal and open carry in Ohio, in Cleveland, during this convention," Brown said, speaking to reporters outside the annual NAACP conference here in Cincinnati.
"I know the governor could call a hurried special session, get the legislature to Columbus, like, tonight or tomorrow and do this."
Read more here
buzzfeed.com
John McCain On Nice Attack: Obama "Allowed This To Happen"
Arizona Sen. John McCain says President Obama "allowed" the Bastille Day attack in Nice that left at least 84 people dead to happen, blaming his policies towards ISIS for failing "America and the world." "As far as the tragedy in France is concerned, obviously this is an act of mayhem and despicable," the Arizona senator told KTAR's 92.3FM's Bruce St. James and Pamela Hughes on Friday. "I also have to tell you — our prayers are with the families, obviously, and the French people — but I also have to tell you, that as long as we have a leadership in this country — the president of the United States — who allowed this to happen, his policies are directly responsible for ISIS and ISIS is responsible for these attacks."
—Andrew Kaczynski
Here's What BuzzFeed News Reporters Will Be Following In Cleveland This Week
BuzzFeed News political podcast No One Knows Anything has a special episode out Monday to kick off coverage of the convention.
Listen here to find out what BuzzFeed News' reporters will be following this week, from primetime speeches to #NeverTrump delegates to protests and security.
ADVERTISEMENT
Records Contradict Trump Claims That He Donated A Building To Charity
Trump had claimed on many occasions that he had donated "man millions of dollars" to United Cerebral Palsy. He even said he gave the charity a building.
But BuzzFeed News' Andrew Kaczynski reveals that the building's deed shows that Trump's parents were actually to ones who donated the building.
Read the full story here.
As executive director of a conservative think tank in Indiana, Mike Pence wrote an editorial sharply criticizing then-President George H.W. Bush for signing the 1991 Civil Rights Act
Pence's 1992 op-ed in a local Indiana paper, uncovered by BuzzFeed News, is an early example of the activism that would make Pence a favorite among many in the conservative movement. Donald Trump's decision to pick Pence as his running mate was made in part to appeal to conservatives who had been hesitant to back him.
—Andrew Kaczynski
Confessions Of A Dishonest Slob: How The Haters And Losers Got Donald Trump This Close To The White House
From political power brokers to the entire island of Manhattan, a varied cast of taunting insiders has inadvertently driven Donald Trump's lifelong revenge march toward the White House. This is what it's like to be one of them.
—McKay Coppins
Bill Clinton's Rape Accuser Says She Is Not Attending Convention
There was talk that Bill Clinton's rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick would attend the Republican convention but she told BuzzFeed News that she would not be there.
"Just a rumor," she wrote in an email.
Despite Broaddrick's absence, Bill Clinton's sexual misconduct will reportedly be on display at the convention.
BuzzFeed News' Kyle Blain has the full story here.
Mike Pence Once Wrote In An Op-Ed That Disney's "Mulan" Was Liberal Propaganda
Mike Pence wrote an op-ed that the Disney film Mulan was just an attempt to influence the debate over women in the military.
BuzzFeed News' Andrew Kaczynski uncovered the op-ed, which was published in 1999 on the website for a talk radio program that Pence used to host.
"I suspect that some mischievous liberal at Disney assumes that Mulan's story will cause a quiet change in the next generation's attitude about women in combat and they just might be right," Pence wrote.
Read the full story here.
Donald Trump's Notes On Political Reporters
The former political adviser that Trump is bringing arbitration proceedings against for allegedly leaking confidential campaign information to the New York Post once provided the presidential contender with intel on political journalists.
BuzzFeed News' McKay Coppins obtained a copy of the document titled "Trump reporter assessments 2014" that Sam Nunberg compiled back in April 2014. The document looks into the 67 journalists who were credentialed to attend the New Hampshire Freedom Summit and gave Trump a heads up on who to talk to and who to avoid.
In two cases, Nunberg included information about journalists' personal romantic relationships, and their partners' political leanings.
Check here for the complete story.
-
Contact BuzzFeed News at bfnews@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.