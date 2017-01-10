Obama In Farewell Address Calls For Americans To Uphold Democracy

President Barack Obama gave his farewell address Tuesday night at McCormick Place in Chicago. "Yes We Can. Yes We Did. Yes We Can," he said.

President Obama called on Americans to come together to uphold the ideals of democracy in his farewell speech Tuesday night in Chicago.

Going back to Chicago for this historic moment was symbolic to Obama because the city is where he worked as a young community organizer and where eight years ago he declared victory to become the country's first black president.

“This is where I learned that change only happens when ordinary people get involved, get engaged, and come together to demand it,” Obama told the crowd of approximately 18,000 people.

“After eight years as your president, I still believe that. And it’s not just my belief. It’s the beating heart of our American idea — our bold experiment in self-government.”

The eight years of his term had brought successes, he said, from reversing the tide of recession, to expanding health care coverage, to defeating Osama bin Laden. But Obama acknowledged the challenges to Americans' sense of solidarity: terrorism, inequality, and demographic changes.

"These forces haven’t just tested our security and prosperity, but they’re testing our democracy as well," he said. "And how we meet these challenges to our democracy will determine our ability to educate our kids, and create good jobs, and protect our homeland."

He urged Americans to have empathy for their fellow citizens who are different from them.

"For blacks and other minority groups, it means tying our own struggles for justice to the challenges that a lot of people in this country face — not only the refugee, the immigrant, the rural poor, the transgender American, but also the middle-aged white guy who from the outside may seem like he’s got advantages, but who’s seen his world upended by economic, cultural, and technological change," Obama said. "We have to pay attention and listen."