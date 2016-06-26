New York’s Pride Parade Begins After Moment Of Silence For Orlando Victims
Sunday's parade is dedicated to the 49 victims of the Orlando gay nightclub attack.
Here's what's happening:
- Sunday's pride parade in Manhattan is expected to be the biggest in New York's history.
- The parade began on Fifth Avenue at 36th street at noon after a moment's silence for the Orlando victims.
- The owner and entertainment manager of Orlando's Pulse nightclub are riding in the lead float as a tribute to the 49 victims of the June 12 shooting attack.
- The parade is being held just days after President Obama designated the city's Stonewall Inn, the site of 1969 riots by the LGBT community, as the first national monument to LGBT rights.
New York’s Pride March Was Fabulously Defiant And Heartwarming
A colorful party of love and acceptance took over Manhattan on Sunday as thousands of people flooded New York City's streets to celebrate Pride.
While love was the theme of the day's festivities, the victims of the tragic mass shooting in Orlando on June 12 — which left 49 dead and dozens more injured — were on everyone's mind.
"We're going to enjoy ourselves today for those who can't be here," Justine Santos said.
Two paramedics got engaged at the march and it was too damn cute.
Photos: Rainbows aplenty as the march continues
Hillary Clinton marched in the parade
A group called "Gays Against Guns" carried the names of all the Orlando victims in a powerful tribute.
They staged a symbolic "death" where they lay down on the street in honor of the Orlando victims.
Here are some adorable dogs showing their support for the march
A group of young boys were selling lemonade to help Orlando victims
Finn Madden, 4, Dean Haines, 3, and Sam Bernstein, 4, set up the "3 Boys Lemonade" stand to donate to an organization supporting the Orlando shooting victims, The New York Times reported.
Sam Bernstein told the Times he was doing this "because I love selling things and we're doing it to make persons happy."
Scenes from the march
The march began after a moment of silence for the Orlando victims
Here's the parade route
"This is New York saying 'We believe in tolerance for everyone.'" — Mayor Bill de Blasio
Speaking at the starting point of the parade, de Blasio said, "Whenever we talk about New York values, we're talking about respect and inclusion of all people."
"This will not just be a celebration of love but a rejection of hatred," he said. "This is New York saying 'We believe in tolerance for everyone.'"
Subhi Nahas, a Syrian refugee who fled ISIS and became one of the first people in history to address the U.N. Security Council on LGBT persecution, is one of the Grand Marshals of the parade.
Nahas co-founded the first LGBT magazine in Syria, Mawaleh, and is currently working with a group of LGBT refugees in Turkey.
Jazz Jennings, the 15-year-old honorary co-founder of the Transkids Purple Rainbow Foundation and star of the TLC doc-series I Am Jazz, is the youngest Grand Marshal in NYC pride history.
Monument to be built in NYC to honor Orlando victims, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced ahead of the parade.
Cuomo said that state will pledge up to $1 million to create the monument dedicated to "the victims of Orlando and the victims of hate crimes everywhere."
The governor said he would appoint a 10-person commission to choose an artist and design for the monument. Possible locations included Christopher Park, Hudson River Park, or Battery Park City "in the gaze of the Statue of Liberty," Cuomo said.
"We want this terrible event remembered and we want the lesson learned so it never happens again," he said.
The pride parade is being held just a day after President Obama designated the city's historic Stonewall Inn as the first national monument to LGBT rights
Obama signed a declaration Friday, designating the site of the Stonewall Riots, where LGBT people pushed back against a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in1969, as the first national monument to LGBT rights.
"Stonewall will be our first national monument to tell the story of the struggle for LGBT rights," Obama said in a video. "I believe our national parks should reflect the full story of our country — the richness and diversity and uniquely American spirit that has always defined us. That we are stronger together. That out of many, we are one."
"The NYPD won't just be marching in the #NYC Pride Parade, we'll be protecting it too." — Commissioner Bill Bratton
New York's LGBT community to march in solidarity with Orlando's victims
One year after joyous celebrations marking the historic Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage across the Untied States, New York City's LGBT community was set to gather once more for their annual pride parade.
However, this year's event is expected to be a more sombre, if not defiant, show of strength and love in the face of unspeakable violence against the LGBT community.
In what is expected to be the city's largest ever pride parade, the march will pay tribute to the 49 victims killed on a June 12 attack on an Orlando gay nightclub.
Barbara Poma, owner of Pulse nightclub, and Neema Bahrami, the club's entertainment manager, will ride in the lead float.
They will be accompanied by a group from Scouts for Equality carrying 49 orange flags with rainbow stripes to remember the victims. "The color orange was chosen for its connection to both Orlando and the movement to end gun violence," organizers said.
Also marching will be a group with banners proclaiming #WeAreOrlando and #SomosOrlando.
"All NYC Pride volunteers, staff, and board will wear rainbow ribbons to honor all those lost to violence, hate, and suicide in the past year," organizers said.
Security will be tight at the event with thousands of officers from the New York Police Department scattered among the revelers.
"We are here," Commissioner Bill Bratton said, "and we are committed to being here to protect everybody in this city, and that means everybody."
Organizers are expecting more than 30,000 people from 400 groups to participate in the parade.
"This year is definitely going to be a lot more significant, a lot more important," NYC Pride March Director Julian Sanjivan told AM New York. "It's painful, but at the same time, we want to show it's all about love, it's all about equality. We're not going to cave to fear."
— David Mack
-
