New York’s Pride Parade Begins After Moment Of Silence For Orlando Victims

Last updated on June 26, 2016, at 6:24 p.m. ET

Posted on June 26, 2016, at 9:42 a.m. ET

Sunday's parade is dedicated to the 49 victims of the Orlando gay nightclub attack.

Mel Evans / AP

Here's what's happening:

  • Sunday's pride parade in Manhattan is expected to be the biggest in New York's history.
  • The parade began on Fifth Avenue at 36th street at noon after a moment's silence for the Orlando victims.
  • The owner and entertainment manager of Orlando's Pulse nightclub are riding in the lead float as a tribute to the 49 victims of the June 12 shooting attack.
  • The parade is being held just days after President Obama designated the city's Stonewall Inn, the site of 1969 riots by the LGBT community, as the first national monument to LGBT rights.
New York’s Pride March Was Fabulously Defiant And Heartwarming

Scenes from today's Pride parade
Mary Georgantopoulos @marygeorgant

Scenes from today's Pride parade

A colorful party of love and acceptance took over Manhattan on Sunday as thousands of people flooded New York City's streets to celebrate Pride.

While love was the theme of the day's festivities, the victims of the tragic mass shooting in Orlando on June 12 — which left 49 dead and dozens more injured — were on everyone's mind.

"We're going to enjoy ourselves today for those who can't be here," Justine Santos said.

Read the story by BuzzFeed News' Mary Ann Georgantopoulos in New York City.

These Little Boys Sold Lemonade At NYC Pride To Raise Money For Orlando’s Victims

Stephanie Bernstein

Meet 4-year-olds Finn Madden and Sam Bernstein, and their buddy Dean Haines, 3. The kids set up "3 Boys Lemonade: Pride Of The Village" just off Fifth Avenue to satisfy thirsty parade-goers on the hot summer's day.

Best of all, the profits would all be donated to the victims of the Orlando massacre.

Read the story here.

Two paramedics got engaged at the march and it was too damn cute.

Congrats to #FDNY EMTs Arroyo &amp; Marrero, who just got engaged at #NYCPride March! Read more https://t.co/gFNcFeHfaZ
FDNY @FDNY

Congrats to #FDNY EMTs Arroyo &amp; Marrero, who just got engaged at #NYCPride March! Read more https://t.co/gFNcFeHfaZ

Read the full story here

Photos: Rainbows aplenty as the march continues

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Parade grand marshall 15-year-old Jazz Jennings.
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Parade grand marshall 15-year-old Jazz Jennings.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Hillary Clinton marched in the parade

Hillary Clinton marches in the #NYCPride Parade with @NYGovCuomo, @BilldeBlasio and @Chirlane.
Dan Merica @danmericaCNN

Hillary Clinton marches in the #NYCPride Parade with @NYGovCuomo, @BilldeBlasio and @Chirlane.

A group called "Gays Against Guns" carried the names of all the Orlando victims in a powerful tribute.

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos / BuzzFeed news
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos / BuzzFeed news
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos / BuzzFeed news
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos / BuzzFeed news
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos / BuzzFeed news
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos / BuzzFeed news

They staged a symbolic "death" where they lay down on the street in honor of the Orlando victims.

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos / BuzzFeed news
Here are some adorable dogs showing their support for the march

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @pregkat
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @potato_mctater
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @myolliedotcom
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @jjkeyes

Check out more of these adorable dogs here

A group of young boys were selling lemonade to help Orlando victims

3 Boys Lemonade selling on 5th for @NYCPride "we're doing it to make persons happy" Sam Bernstein, 4 said #NYCPride
Emily Palmer @emilyepalmer

3 Boys Lemonade selling on 5th for @NYCPride "we're doing it to make persons happy" Sam Bernstein, 4 said #NYCPride

Finn Madden, 4, Dean Haines, 3, and Sam Bernstein, 4, set up the "3 Boys Lemonade" stand to donate to an organization supporting the Orlando shooting victims, The New York Times reported.

Sam Bernstein told the Times he was doing this "because I love selling things and we're doing it to make persons happy."

Scenes from the march

Scouts for Equality carry 49 orange flags with rainbow stripes to honor Orlando's victims (ð· Reuters) #NYCPride
David Mack @davidmackau

Scouts for Equality carry 49 orange flags with rainbow stripes to honor Orlando's victims (ð· Reuters) #NYCPride

Happy #NYCPRIDE! Here's the #Stonewall float coming on down 5th Ave and 15th St ð â¤ï¸
Lucy Westcott @lvzwestcott

Happy #NYCPRIDE! Here's the #Stonewall float coming on down 5th Ave and 15th St ð â¤ï¸

A great day for the #NYCPride Parade. NYPD marching &amp; keeping everyone safe. Enjoy! https://t.co/xrHgh11wo3
Commissioner Bratton @CommissBratton

A great day for the #NYCPride Parade. NYPD marching &amp; keeping everyone safe. Enjoy! https://t.co/xrHgh11wo3

We're with her.
Dominic Lowell @dominiclowell

We're with her.

So proud to be marching with Will Not Be Silent @greedkills @NYCPride #LoveIsRealPower #NYCPride
amineh @aminehalba

So proud to be marching with Will Not Be Silent @greedkills @NYCPride #LoveIsRealPower #NYCPride

I love this city #NYCPride
Caitlyn Juarez @caitlynjuarez

I love this city #NYCPride

This paramedic is my favorite #NYCPride parade participant. ð
Alexandra Rosenmann @alexpreditor

This paramedic is my favorite #NYCPride parade participant. ð

A somber moment for the victims in #Orlando #NYCPride
Nina Joy Godlewski @NinaJGodlewski

A somber moment for the victims in #Orlando #NYCPride

The NBA is the first professional sports league to march in the parade

Look out for our #NBAPride #WNBAPride float at the #NYCPride Parade in NYC!
NBA @NBA

Look out for our #NBAPride #WNBAPride float at the #NYCPride Parade in NYC!

The march began after a moment of silence for the Orlando victims

We've had our moment of silence, and the March has begun!
New York City Pride @NYCPride

We've had our moment of silence, and the March has begun!

Here's the parade route

The parade begins at 35th st and will march down 5th Ave. to 8th street. Will then turn right toward west village
Mary Georgantopoulos @marygeorgant

The parade begins at 35th st and will march down 5th Ave. to 8th street. Will then turn right toward west village

"This is New York saying 'We believe in tolerance for everyone.'" — Mayor Bill de Blasio

Mel Evans / AP

Speaking at the starting point of the parade, de Blasio said, "Whenever we talk about New York values, we're talking about respect and inclusion of all people."

"This will not just be a celebration of love but a rejection of hatred," he said. "This is New York saying 'We believe in tolerance for everyone.'"

Subhi Nahas, a Syrian refugee who fled ISIS and became one of the first people in history to address the U.N. Security Council on LGBT persecution, is one of the Grand Marshals of the parade.

Twitter: @SN_Nahas

Nahas co-founded the first LGBT magazine in Syria, Mawaleh, and is currently working with a group of LGBT refugees in Turkey.

Jazz Jennings, the 15-year-old honorary co-founder of the Transkids Purple Rainbow Foundation and star of the TLC doc-series I Am Jazz, is the youngest Grand Marshal in NYC pride history.

Follow BuzzFeed News reporter Mary Ann Georgantopoulos, who is reporting live from the parade.

I'm at the #pride parade in NYC. Scheduled to begin in 45 min with a moment of silence for Orlando victims
Mary Georgantopoulos @marygeorgant

I'm at the #pride parade in NYC. Scheduled to begin in 45 min with a moment of silence for Orlando victims

Monument to be built in NYC to honor Orlando victims, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced ahead of the parade.

Today weâre appointing a commission to build a monument in honor of the victims of Orlando and hate crimes everywhere.
Andrew Cuomo @NYGovCuomo

Today weâre appointing a commission to build a monument in honor of the victims of Orlando and hate crimes everywhere.

Cuomo said that state will pledge up to $1 million to create the monument dedicated to "the victims of Orlando and the victims of hate crimes everywhere."

The governor said he would appoint a 10-person commission to choose an artist and design for the monument. Possible locations included Christopher Park, Hudson River Park, or Battery Park City "in the gaze of the Statue of Liberty," Cuomo said.

"We want this terrible event remembered and we want the lesson learned so it never happens again," he said.

The pride parade is being held just a day after President Obama designated the city's historic Stonewall Inn as the first national monument to LGBT rights

A couple embraces outside the Stonewall Inn after the Orlando shooting.
Mary Altaffer / AP

A couple embraces outside the Stonewall Inn after the Orlando shooting.

Obama signed a declaration Friday, designating the site of the Stonewall Riots, where LGBT people pushed back against a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in1969, as the first national monument to LGBT rights.

"Stonewall will be our first national monument to tell the story of the struggle for LGBT rights," Obama said in a video. "I believe our national parks should reflect the full story of our country — the richness and diversity and uniquely American spirit that has always defined us. That we are stronger together. That out of many, we are one."

Read the full story here

"The NYPD won't just be marching in the #NYC Pride Parade, we'll be protecting it too." — Commissioner Bill Bratton

The NYPD won't just be marching in the #NYC Pride Parade, we'll be protecting it too. Looking forward to a great day
Commissioner Bratton @CommissBratton

The NYPD won't just be marching in the #NYC Pride Parade, we'll be protecting it too. Looking forward to a great day

New York's LGBT community to march in solidarity with Orlando's victims

A table in Greenwich Village on Saturday.
Mary Altaffer / AP

A table in Greenwich Village on Saturday.

One year after joyous celebrations marking the historic Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage across the Untied States, New York City's LGBT community was set to gather once more for their annual pride parade.

However, this year's event is expected to be a more sombre, if not defiant, show of strength and love in the face of unspeakable violence against the LGBT community.

In what is expected to be the city's largest ever pride parade, the march will pay tribute to the 49 victims killed on a June 12 attack on an Orlando gay nightclub.

Barbara Poma, owner of Pulse nightclub, and Neema Bahrami, the club's entertainment manager, will ride in the lead float.

They will be accompanied by a group from Scouts for Equality carrying 49 orange flags with rainbow stripes to remember the victims. "The color orange was chosen for its connection to both Orlando and the movement to end gun violence," organizers said.

Also marching will be a group with banners proclaiming #WeAreOrlando and #SomosOrlando.

"All NYC Pride volunteers, staff, and board will wear rainbow ribbons to honor all those lost to violence, hate, and suicide in the past year," organizers said.

A heavily armed police officer near the parade route
Mel Evans / AP

A heavily armed police officer near the parade route

Security will be tight at the event with thousands of officers from the New York Police Department scattered among the revelers.

"We are here," Commissioner Bill Bratton said, "and we are committed to being here to protect everybody in this city, and that means everybody."

Organizers are expecting more than 30,000 people from 400 groups to participate in the parade.

"This year is definitely going to be a lot more significant, a lot more important," NYC Pride March Director Julian Sanjivan told AM New York. "It's painful, but at the same time, we want to show it's all about love, it's all about equality. We're not going to cave to fear."

— David Mack

