Escape From New York: Trump And Clinton Crush Rivals, Say Nominations Are In Sight

* Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton crushed their rivals in their home state's primaries. This was widely expected. Trump was declared the winner seconds after polls closed at 9 p.m. E.T., and Clinton came out on top about 45 minutes later.

* Clinton's win means her lead against Bernie Sanders is nearly insurmountable. Trump said Ted Cruz is "mathematically eliminated."

* Cruz and Sanders delivered speeches from Pennsylvania on Tuesday while John Kasich campaigned in Maryland. Both states will vote next week.

* Now the question is what percentage of the vote Trump and Clinton will win statewide and in congressional districts, which will determine how many delegates they get. We have a little New York State delegate math explainer below.

* Kasich is expected to finish second in New York, dealing a blow to Cruz, who is trying to make the case that he can be the nominee.

* Sanders held a rally at Penn State University, where he delivered his usual attacks on Clinton for her ties to Wall Street.

* And Cruz said something really, very, um, odd.

* Earlier in the day, New York City's Comptroller said he will investigate after lots of reports of trouble at the polls. Mayor Bill de Blasio said there's an appearance people were "disenfranchised."

* You could say Trump had an interesting day: It turns out his plane is not registered to fly; he admitted he would have said "a few less words"; and his spokeswoman tried to explain why he said 7/11 and not 9/11 in a speech.

* The candidates are now looking ahead to a big primary day next Tuesday: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island will vote.