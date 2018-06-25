Morning Update: How The News Works Now

Are there new rules?

I’m Ben Smith, editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed News, hoping I can live up to the high standard that Elamin has set for this newsletter.



And I’m glad to have the space today to tell you a little about one of the hardest parts of running a newsroom in this new era in history and in media. That is: deciding which of the old rules — like treating the president’s comments as, probably, true — apply. Which don’t? How do we stay fair, and neutral, and honest with you, without slipping into the old trap of painting every dispute as an argument with two equal sides?

I think we — and most of the US media — did a pretty good job last week. Our reporters bore witness to stories like an immigration judge’s heartbreaking interrogation of a 3-year old named Roger — and they were unafraid to call an official lie a lie.

Sometimes the old habits creep in. One legacy publication took some well-deserved flak for wringing its hands about a new crisis of civility because people were using some very mean words about the policy of separating families and the people instituting it. And Fox News, at its worst, did its best to explain why punishing immigrant children is a good idea — until Trump changed his mind and Fox, magically, did too.

We do our best to call it straight, and to tell you what we know — and what we don’t. The White House would now like to make this fight about us, the media, particularly about a widely circulated image of a crying girl who some news outlets said, or implied, had been separated from her mother. We wrote about the girl and the wrenching image, and talked to the photographer at the time. She’s currently in a “holding facility” in Dilley, Texas, with her mom. We’ll keep you up to date on her story — and try to keep our focus on the story, not the shouting matches on cable news and Twitter.

If you’ve got any thoughts on how we could do better, you can email me at ben@buzzfeed.com. Thanks for putting up with me while your regular newsletter correspondent, Elamin, perfects his selfie game.